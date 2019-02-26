Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Mitch Keller allows 2 runs as Pirates suffer 1st spring training loss | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Mitch Keller allows 2 runs as Pirates suffer 1st spring training loss

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:24 p.m
806147_web1_806147-d6d9a3f99cb24bee8c9b01b70dbd0586
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates Mitch Keller pitches in the first inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-d9107a1b88554fe3bb0afaef5dfb6818
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates Kevin Kramer (44) is greeted by Steven Baron after scoring on an RBI off the bat of Jason martin in the fourth inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-057129dea6514dd589f7952b51dd80e5
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates JT Brubaker pitches in the sixth inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-77fbfccea7e74ef79f5b3c4558c8b558
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates Tyler Lyons (70) pitches in the fourth inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-b357e3ef2dc24760a611fcd0d8efbef6
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Brandon Maurer (38) pitches in the fifth inning of their spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-dbccde59e8d445c38f18a2e8e1d70901
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle walks on the field during their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-cd18d77fafed4a7796136f68c86c7c81
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Brandon Maurer (38) hand the ball to manager Clint Hurdle as he is pulled in the fifth inning of their spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-8472b5a98a6740919d7ad861dbf2d14d
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle walks in the dugout during their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-31fb53ab5caa4337a3bcd6e8fcb1f4f4
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates Jason Martin steals second base as Minnesota Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza tries to cover in the fourth inning of their spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-329cc41d90814cf7b45d77d86b255621
AP
806147_web1_806147-09001124b36a46ddae86bf8c98717092
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates Jason Martin scores on a wild pitch by Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Tim Collins, top, in the seventh inning of their spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-f5c7b276585641359b2db5c6b0ad6697
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates Patrick Kivlehan is greeted celebrates with Will Craig (72) after his solo homer in the fifth inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
806147_web1_806147-101419000dbe42deba697b593bbcd43d
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates Patrick Kivlehan is greeted in the dugout after his solo homer in the fifth inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

About an hour ago

Top prospect Mitch Keller started and allowed three hits and two runs in an inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates lost, 6-5, to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla.

It was the Pirates’ first loss in Grapefruit League action.

Relief pitcher Michael Feliz worked two scoreless innings, and Brandon Maurer allowed three earned runs and two hits in a four-run fifth inning.

Designated hitter Jason Martin went 2 for 4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Jung Ho Kang went o for 3. Patrick Kivlehan homered and 2018 Pirates Minor League Pitcher of the Year J.T. Brubaker tossed two scoreless innings.

Clay Holmes is expected to start on the mound for the Pirates (3-1) against Toronto on Wednesday in Bradenton. Francisco Liriano, Kyle Crick, Dovydas Neverauskas, Aaron Slegers and Nick Burdi also are expected to pitch.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.