Mitch Keller allows 2 runs as Pirates suffer 1st spring training loss
About an hour ago
Top prospect Mitch Keller started and allowed three hits and two runs in an inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates lost, 6-5, to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla.
It was the Pirates’ first loss in Grapefruit League action.
Relief pitcher Michael Feliz worked two scoreless innings, and Brandon Maurer allowed three earned runs and two hits in a four-run fifth inning.
Designated hitter Jason Martin went 2 for 4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Jung Ho Kang went o for 3. Patrick Kivlehan homered and 2018 Pirates Minor League Pitcher of the Year J.T. Brubaker tossed two scoreless innings.
Clay Holmes is expected to start on the mound for the Pirates (3-1) against Toronto on Wednesday in Bradenton. Francisco Liriano, Kyle Crick, Dovydas Neverauskas, Aaron Slegers and Nick Burdi also are expected to pitch.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .