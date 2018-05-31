Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

MLB Draft spending up to $289M last season

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 7:15 p.m.
Pirates first-round draft pick Shane Baz is introduced by general manager Neal Huntington during a news conference Friday, June 16, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first-round draft pick Shane Baz is introduced by general manager Neal Huntington during a news conference Friday, June 16, 2017, at PNC Park.

NEW YORK — Major league teams spent a record $289 million on players picked in last year's amateur draft, an increase of 7.2 percent from 2016.

After an initial drop when restraints began in 2012, spending has climbed gradually. For the sixth straight year, no team exceeded its signing bonus pool by more than 5 percent — the level that triggers the loss of a first-round draft pick the following June.

Spending dropped from $234 million in 2011 to $223 million in 2012, the first year in which teams were assigned signing bonus pools. The total fell to $221 million in 2013, then climbed to $224 million in 2014, $249 million in 2015 and $269 million in 2016, according to figures compiled by MLB.

Twenty-one of the 30 teams exceeded their signing bonus pools, including five who went exactly 5 percent over: Atlanta, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee, Tampa Bay and Toronto. Four more teams went 4.9 percent over: Boston, Detroit, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Angels.

Clubs incurred $5,046,000 in tax, led by Oakland ($407,325), Milwaukee ($390,900), Tampa Bay ($389,400), San Diego ($386,775) and Atlanta ($368,175).

Teams exceeding their signing bonus pools by up to 5 percent pay a 75 percent tax on the overage, and the loss of a first-round pick is the additional penalty for going 5 to 10 percent above. For going 10-15 percent over, the penalty is a 100 percent tax on the overage and the loss of first- and second-round picks. Above 15 percent, the penalty is a 100 percent tax and the loss of first-round picks in the next two drafts.

Baseball's labor contract assigns a slot value to all picks in the first 10 rounds, with the amount increasing each year at the rate industry revenue grew in the most recent calendar year.

A team's pool is the total of its slots. For this year's draft, which starts Monday, the top pick is assigned $8,096,300 and the 30th selection of the first round is $2,275,800.

If a team fails to sign a player, the amount of that slot is deducted from its pool. For the 11th through 40th rounds, the amounts of bonuses exceeding $125,000 per pick are added to a team's total for calculating the tax.

Kansas City has the highest pool in 2018 at $12,781,900, followed by Tampa Bay ($12,415,600) and Detroit ($12,414,800).

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the lowest at $5,288,200, with World Series champion Houston just above at $5,492,900.

Detroit picks first, followed by San Francisco, Philadelphia and the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates select 10th.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me