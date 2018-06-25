San Diego Padres hitch a ride with tour bus to San Fran game
The San Diego Padres got in a tour bus on Sunday while in San Francisco, but not to take in the sites, but to get to their game against the Giants.
Seems as though the team bus never arrived, so the team improvised.
No team bus?Time to improvise. pic.twitter.com/8X0y7TXbSE— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 24, 2018
They also picked up a police escort on the way to the park.
Update: We've arrived at AT&T Park pic.twitter.com/WRLUyJ8TIc— San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 24, 2018
MLB.com writer AJ Cassavell had the scoop on how the team ended up on the tour bus.
Details on the Padres' travel this morning: Team bus never showed, so TJ Lasita, the team's director of player and staff services, flagged down an empty San Francisco tour bus. He settled on a rate with the driver, and shortly thereafter the Padres were on their way to AT&T Park.— AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) June 24, 2018
The Giants went on to win the game 3-2.