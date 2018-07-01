Norwin grad McDowell catching on with Brewers' Double-A team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Catcher Max McDowell thought he was ready to make the jump to Double-A long before he got the call-up to the Biloxi Shuckers.

“Every player will tell you that, though,” the former Norwin and Connecticut standout said with a chuckle. “We all think we're better than we are.”

But McDowell is catching up to his self-inflated scouting report. And teams are “catching on.”

The Milwaukee Brewers thought enough of him to bump him up earlier this month from Class A Advanced, where he spent nearly two seasons with the Carolina Mudcats.

“I thought I did well in spring training,” he said. “So I came in with a chip on my shoulder. Things have gone well, and it's nice to get rewarded.”

When he made the move, the dart-throwing catcher was leading the Carolina League in runners caught stealing with 34 and played in the league's all-star game.

In three games with Biloxi of the Southern League, he was 5 for 10 with nine total bases, four RBIs and three runs — a small sample size but also one that could foretell fast progress.

“It's great to get the call, and it's a step closer to where I want to be,” McDowell said. “I'm playing big-league baseball every night. If you do well, you know they'll be knocking at your door.”

McDowell, a 13th-round draft pick of the Brewers in 2015, hit .222 with 16 runs and 12 RBIs, six doubles and a home run in 47 games this season with Carolina.

In four minor league seasons with four teams, he is hitting .242 with 44 doubles, 10 homers, 109 runs and 82 RBIs.

He appreciates the value and significance of his opportunity but also knows his place and plans to continue his climb doing what he does best.

“My forte is behind the plate,” he said. “I'm a catcher first, but I am still looking to put together quality at-bats. You want to stick to your strengths but do the best you can (in other areas of the game).”

Teammates and coaches have noticed McDowell's all-business approach behind the plate. But he is all business off the field, too. He recently became business partners with Norwin assistant baseball and basketball coach Tom Quealy and is co-owner of the Baseball Academy in North Huntingdon, a place where he has honed his skills and taught others for several years.

“It's a great opportunity, and I'm glad I did it,” McDowell said. “There is a gym there, cages, bats, balls. It's a great place to work on your game.”

Biloxi manager Mike Guerrero noticed McDowell's knack for picking off runners right away. The proof of his adeptness is in the numbers: In his first 244 games behind the plate in the minors, he threw out 137 of 171 potential base-stealers.

“What I see is a great ability to receive the ball, call good games, and this year, he's one of the catchers with the higher percentage of runners thrown out in baseball​,” Guerrero said. “And that will catch a lot of eyes and is probably the biggest part for a catcher to rise up through a farm system. That's what I see from him. Hopefully, he continues to do that.

“He is an example of the fact that accuracy with your throws is just as important, or more important, than power.”

McDowell majored in business management at UConn and said he is close to graduating.

Another Norwin product, J.J. Matijevic, with the Buies Creek Astros — the High-A affiliate of Houston — played against McDowell a few times.

The two minor leaguers have stayed close.

“We have known each for a while, and we work out together in the offseason,” McDowell said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.