MLB

Baltimore Orioles pay tribute to 5 Capital Gazette shooting victims

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Saturday, June 30, 2018, 7:06 p.m.
A memorial for Capital Gazette sports writer John McNamara is displayed at a seat in the press box before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Baltimore. McNamara is one of five victims in a shooting in the newspaper's newsroom Thursday in Annapolis, Md.
AP Photo/Gail Burton
This undated photo shows reporter John McNamara of the Capital Gazette. McNamara was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md.
Five white lilies and the front page of The Capital Gazette graced the unoccupied press box seat of John McNamara Friday night. The headline read "5 shot dead at The Capital."

The long-time sportswriter was among five journalists killed Thursday at the newspaper's Annapolis office.

The Baltimore Orioles honored McNamara with the items at his place in Camden Yards where he was always welcome even though his beat had changed to community coverage.

The crowd was asked to reflect during a moment of silence before the game while the Orioles displayed photos of the five victims.

