Baltimore Orioles pay tribute to 5 Capital Gazette shooting victims
Updated 2 hours ago
Five white lilies and the front page of The Capital Gazette graced the unoccupied press box seat of John McNamara Friday night. The headline read "5 shot dead at The Capital."
The long-time sportswriter was among five journalists killed Thursday at the newspaper's Annapolis office.
The Capital Gazette ( @CapGazNews ) seat in our press box. We will pause for a pregame moment of silence in honor of the victims as we extend our heartfelt support to the many family members, colleagues, and friends who are grieving this unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/uRGgrQ5oEE— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 29, 2018
The Baltimore Orioles honored McNamara with the items at his place in Camden Yards where he was always welcome even though his beat had changed to community coverage.
The @Orioles left a copy of the #CapitalGazette and a bouquet of white lilies at the newspaper's press box seat as part of its efforts to remember the victims of Thursday's shooting. https://t.co/hXcXhJHTou pic.twitter.com/25Umh2aQVj— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 30, 2018
The crowd was asked to reflect during a moment of silence before the game while the Orioles displayed photos of the five victims.
Tonight, we pause for a reflective moment of silence in honor of each of the Capital Gazette newsroom victims who lost their lives yesterday in another senseless act of gun violence: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters. pic.twitter.com/v54BX5qRMj— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 29, 2018
So this is what's sitting next to me in the @Orioles press box. Very nice gesture after such an awful day. @capitalgazette pic.twitter.com/K9reWk6X0b— Rich Scherr (@writerguyRich) June 29, 2018