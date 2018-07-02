Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
MLB

St. Louis Cardinals groundskeeper hit in the head with ceremonial first pitch

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, July 2, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
A screenshot of St. Louis Cardinals groundskeeper Lucas Hackmann being struck by a pitch behind home palte on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
Updated 5 hours ago

When you're at the ballpark, always watch out for errant baseballs, as you may never see it it coming and get hit right in the head.

St. Louis Cardinals groundskeeper Lucas Hackmann was carrying a sign after finishing a stencil behind home plate.

The ceremonial first pitch for the Cards game against the Atlanta Braves was tossed but it went a little high and outside.

Hackman was hit right on the head.

Video of the bonking was posted by @Cut4, which bills itself as @MLB's official burner account.

He stopped for a second and then walked off, but it had to hurt.

You might remember Hackman, as this is his second Twitter moment in consecutive seasons.

Last season, Hackmann had to corral a kitten that had made its way into the outfield during an August game against the Kansas City Royals, according to FOX News. He was bit and scratched in the process.

See the clip here:

The Cardinals lost to the Braves, 6-5.

