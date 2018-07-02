St. Louis Cardinals groundskeeper hit in the head with ceremonial first pitch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When you're at the ballpark, always watch out for errant baseballs, as you may never see it it coming and get hit right in the head.

St. Louis Cardinals groundskeeper Lucas Hackmann was carrying a sign after finishing a stencil behind home plate.

The ceremonial first pitch for the Cards game against the Atlanta Braves was tossed but it went a little high and outside.

Hackman was hit right on the head.

Video of the bonking was posted by @Cut4, which bills itself as @MLB's official burner account.

He stopped for a second and then walked off, but it had to hurt.

You might remember Hackman, as this is his second Twitter moment in consecutive seasons.

Last season, Hackmann had to corral a kitten that had made its way into the outfield during an August game against the Kansas City Royals, according to FOX News. He was bit and scratched in the process.

See the clip here:

Here's our little hero, the Rally Cat (although the grounds crew guy might say differently). #STLCards pic.twitter.com/OrR2IFAv8d — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) August 10, 2017

The Cardinals lost to the Braves, 6-5.