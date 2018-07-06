Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
MLB

Former Plum star Kirilloff picked for Futures Game

Tribune-Review | Friday, July 6, 2018, 9:27 p.m.

The honors continue rolling in for Alex Kirilloff, as the former Plum star was named to the U.S. roster for the upcoming Futures Game as part of Major League Baseball's All-Star break.

Kirilloff, the Minnesota Twins' 2016 first-round draft pick and an outfielder for high Class A Fort Myers, is hitting .328 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 RBIs since a call-up late last month from low Class A Cedar Rapids. He hit .333 with 13 homers and 56 RBIs at Cedar Rapids.

Last month, Kirilloff took part in the Midwest League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby and appeared at No. 38 in Baseball America's top 100 prospect list.

The Futures Game will take place at 3 p.m. July 15 at Nationals Park in Washington and will be televised by MLB Network.

