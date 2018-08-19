Sister delivers strike for Chicago White Sox in ceremonial first pitch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Chicago White Sox brought in a some holy help for the ceremonial first pitch Saturday.

The ChiSox had Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of Marian Catholic High School from Chicago Heights, Ill. throw out the first pitch. She walked up to the mound, pointed to sky, bounced the ball off her arm and nailed it with a strike over the plate.

Was that a curve or changeup delivered to Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito?

Loyola has Sister Jean, but the White Sox have Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of @Marian_Catholic ! The Sox might have a little help from the man upstairs today! pic.twitter.com/MkQ84yNMjg — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) August 18, 2018

It was the school’s day at Guaranteed Rate Field with the school’s marching band also performing at the park.

The team posted a video of the pitch .

One of the most impressive first pitches of all time. pic.twitter.com/PA7M4iC9X5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2018

The school posted a video of Sister Sobieck practicing for her big pitch.

After the game White Sox manager Rick Renteria said it looks like she can play.

“She was talking to someone [before the pitch] and wanted to warm up,” Renteria said according to the Chicago Sun-Times . “She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet. I’m like, ‘Wait a minute.’ He threw it back to her and she fielded it barehanded. I was like, ‘OK, she looks like she can play a little bit.’ ”

'She looks like she can play...'-Rick Renteria on Sister Mary Jo Sobieck's pitching prowess READ: https://t.co/rs246vSPsq pic.twitter.com/eLpQ4AzbcG — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) August 19, 2018

The Sox though couldn’t win one for her, losing to the Royals, 3-1.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.