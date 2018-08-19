Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
MLB

Sister delivers strike for Chicago White Sox in ceremonial first pitch

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Chicago White Sox brought in a some holy help for the ceremonial first pitch Saturday.

The ChiSox had Sister Mary Jo Sobieck of Marian Catholic High School from Chicago Heights, Ill. throw out the first pitch. She walked up to the mound, pointed to sky, bounced the ball off her arm and nailed it with a strike over the plate.

Was that a curve or changeup delivered to Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito?

It was the school’s day at Guaranteed Rate Field with the school’s marching band also performing at the park.

The team posted a video of the pitch .

The school posted a video of Sister Sobieck practicing for her big pitch.

After the game White Sox manager Rick Renteria said it looks like she can play.

“She was talking to someone [before the pitch] and wanted to warm up,” Renteria said according to the Chicago Sun-Times . “She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet. I’m like, ‘Wait a minute.’ He threw it back to her and she fielded it barehanded. I was like, ‘OK, she looks like she can play a little bit.’ ”

The Sox though couldn’t win one for her, losing to the Royals, 3-1.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

