Verlander gets $1M 'Dodger Killer' charge for World Series title

$1 million for a World Series title? Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander can probably afford that.

Verlander posted a photo on Instagram Friday showing a $1 million charge for “Open Miscellaneous Dodger Killer” on his lunch bill.

He was dining at Cabana Cafe in Beverly Hills when he was hit with the bill: “#BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win. Thanks for the great lunch as always!”

The big price for beating the Los Angeles Dodgers was one thing, but most people were floored by the rest of the bill: a $9 latte, $10 cranberry juice, $42 salad, $28 for eggs, and $30 for pancakes. The bill without the World Series tab was $181.

The pitcher probably didn’t worry about the bill - he is making about $28 million this year.

And in the end he didn’t have to pay for it anyway, the hotel comped the lunch.

“The manager came over, and we ended up laughing about it,” Verlander said, according to ESPN . “They actually ended up comping the meal. Everyone was talking about how expensive the pancakes were and the salad. It was comped. It worked out well for both sides.”

Verlander joined the Astros last year at the trade deadline after playing for the Detroit Tigers for 13 seasons. He helped lead the Astros to a World Series title over the Dodgers and his first championship ring.

Verlander pitched six innings Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels leading the Astros to an 8-3 win.