Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Comerica Park worker videoed apparently spitting on pizza

The Associated Press | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: Ronny Rodriguez #60 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Royals defeated the Tigers 3-2. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: Ronny Rodriguez #60 of the Detroit Tigers singles against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Royals defeated the Tigers 3-2. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Updated 4 hours ago

DETROIT — A food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been fired after a video was posted online allegedly showing him spitting on a pizza.

WXYZ-TV reports the video was visible on Instagram over the weekend and shows an employee spitting on the pizza intended for customers. WWJ-AM reports officials at the home of the Detroit Tigers determined the video was recorded Friday, when the team hosted the Kansas City Royals.

Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, says in a statement that it “immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product” when it found out. It says food safety is the “top priority” and that they will “take any appropriate action necessary to protect … guests.”

Prosecutors could review the case for possible charges.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me