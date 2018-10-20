Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
MLB

Brewers beat Dodgers, send NLCS to Game 7

The Associated Press | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 12:33 a.m.
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Corey Knebel reacts after getting Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado to strike out during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Corey Knebel reacts after getting Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado to strike out during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun celebgrates with Lorenzo Cain after scoring on a double by Jesus Aguilar during the first inning of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun celebgrates with Lorenzo Cain after scoring on a double by Jesus Aguilar during the first inning of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Milwaukee.

Updated 5 hours ago

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Braun slid across home plate and raised his arms in sheer joy.

A big lead, a bruising bullpen and a boisterous crowd have the Milwaukee Brewers all set up for Game 7.

Jesus Aguilar sparked Milwaukee’s slumping lineup with three RBIs on a pair of two-out hits, and the Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 on Friday night to even the NL Championship Series at three games each.

Game 7 is Saturday night in front of the same frenzied crowd that booed Manny Machado vociferously after he tangled with Aguilar while the series was in Los Angeles. Dodgers rookie Walker Buehler faces journeyman Jhoulys Chacin, with well-rested relief ace Josh Hader looming in the bullpen for Milwaukee after a surprise day off.

It will the Brewers’ first Game 7 since losing to St. Louis in 1982 in their only World Series appearance. The Dodgers dropped Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston.

Ex-Pirate David Freese led off this Game 6 with a home run that quieted Miller Park — but just for a moment.

Backed by raucous fans waving yellow towels that read “ONE TOUGH CREW,” Milwaukee rebounded from consecutive losses at Dodger Stadium with the same formula it used to win the NL Central during a breakout season.

Some timely hitting by Aguilar and company produced an early lead, and Corey Knebel and Jeremy Jeffress led the way in another shutdown performance by Milwaukee’s tough bullpen.

Los Angeles was looking for its second straight NL pennant and some time to prepare for the mighty Boston Red Sox in the World Series. But Hyun-Jin Ryu was tagged for four runs in the first inning, two on a double by Aguilar that sent Braun sliding home.

After Wade Miley pitched into the fifth inning in his second straight start, Knebel, Jeffress and Corbin Burnes closed it out with hitless relief. Knebel got the win and Burnes retired the Dodgers in order in the ninth, setting off a wild celebration for the crowd of 43,619.

If manager Craig Counsell was tempted to bring in the dominant Hader, Aguilar likely erased that urge when he scored on a wild pitch in the seventh and then singled in Cain in the eighth. The big first baseman had driven in just one run in the series heading into Game 6.

Freese drove in both runs for the Dodgers. The rest of the Los Angeles lineup managed just three measly singles. Hounded by boos all night long, Machado went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me