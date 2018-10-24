Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Red Sox' Mookie Betts steals a base and everyone gets a free taco

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts steals second with Los Angeles Dodgers’ Manny Machado covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts steals second with Los Angeles Dodgers’ Manny Machado covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts steals second base past Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado, left, during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts steals second base past Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado, left, during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts hits a single to center field off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts hits a single to center field off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

After getting a hit in the bottom of the first inning, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was looking at stealing a base all the way.

He took off for second base on Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw’s first pitch to Andrew Benintendi. And was safe.

In a World Series promotion Taco Bell said they would give away free tacos if anyone stole a base during the World Series.

With Betts' stolen base, Taco Bell will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 1 from 2-6 p.m. at locations around the country.

He joins a “Taco Hall of Fame” according to the company that includes recent inductees Houston Astros’ Cameron Maybin from last year and Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor from 2016.

Watch the play:

After the game speaking to Fox Sports, Betts talked about the stolen base and about being aggressive , as well as tacos .

“It was just one of those things [where] we said to be aggressive early, try to get a run across,” Betts explained.

“On top of that, I just wanted some tacos.”

Taco Bell shared the news on Twitter.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

