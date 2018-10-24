Red Sox' Mookie Betts steals a base and everyone gets a free taco

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After getting a hit in the bottom of the first inning, Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was looking at stealing a base all the way.

He took off for second base on Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw’s first pitch to Andrew Benintendi. And was safe.

In a World Series promotion Taco Bell said they would give away free tacos if anyone stole a base during the World Series.

With Betts' stolen base, Taco Bell will give away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Nov. 1 from 2-6 p.m. at locations around the country.

He joins a “Taco Hall of Fame” according to the company that includes recent inductees Houston Astros’ Cameron Maybin from last year and Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor from 2016.

Watch the play:

After the game speaking to Fox Sports, Betts talked about the stolen base and about being aggressive , as well as tacos .

“It was just one of those things [where] we said to be aggressive early, try to get a run across,” Betts explained.

“On top of that, I just wanted some tacos.”

Taco Bell shared the news on Twitter.

It happened! A base was stolen in the #WorldSeries and that means all of America gets to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. See terms: https://t.co/0Q1e2acrit #StealATaco pic.twitter.com/1i21Jukplz — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 24, 2018

