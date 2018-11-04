Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
MLB

Reds: Minor leaguer killed, 2 injured in car accident

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, 1:21 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

CINCINNATI — Pitcher Jairo Capellan was killed, and two other Cincinnati Reds minor leaguers were injured in a car accident Saturday morning in the Dominican Republic, a team official said.

Dick Williams, the Reds president of baseball operations, confirmed Capellan’s death and said pitcher Raul Hernandez was in critical condition and outfielder Emilio Garcia in stable condition. The club released no details about their injuries.

Capellan was 19, the same age as the two injured players. All three played on the Reds’ rookie team in the Dominican Summer League.

“We received this terrible news and send our condolences and support to the families, friends and teammates of Jairo, Raul and Emilio,” owner Bob Castellini said. “Our Dominican operations are an integral part of the Reds organization, and this tragedy affects us all.”

Capellan completed his first year in professional baseball, going 2-3 in 18 relief appearances. Hernandez has played on the rookie team each of the last two years and went 2-4 with a 2.29 ERA in 13 starts this season. Garcia batted .205 with no homers and 11 RBIs in his first professional season.

“Jairo was a talented young pitcher with a bright future who was taken from us much too soon,” said Joe Noboa, the Reds’ field coordinator in Latin America.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me