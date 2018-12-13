Andrew McCutchen, Phillies finalize $50M, 3-year deal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LAS VEGAS — All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a back-loaded $50 million, three-year contract on Wednesday, a deal that includes a team option for 2022.

McCutchen gets $10 million next season, $17 million in 2020 and $20 million in 2021. The Phillies have a $15 million option for 2022 with a $3 million buyout.

The 32-year-old was an All-Star each season from 2011-15, topping .300 in batting average from 2012-14. He was the NL MVP in 2013.

McCutchen spent nine years with the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was traded to San Francisco last winter. He was dealt to the New York Yankees on Aug. 31 and hit .255 with 20 homers and 65 RBIs in 155 games overall last season.

McCutchen has 223 homers, a .287 average and 790 RBIs in 10 major league seasons.

He would get a $100,000 bonus for winning another MVP, $50,000 for finishing second in the voting and $25,000 for third. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, and $50,000 each for League Championship Series MVP, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards

Philadelphia remains interested in Bryce Harper, the top free agent on the market, but has a surplus of outfielders, including Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams, Aaron Altherr and Roman Quinn.

Rhys Hoskins is moving from left field to first base after the team traded Carlos Santana to Seattle for infielder Jean Segura last week.

Herrera, a former All-Star, is a trade candidate. He struggled in the second half last season and finished with career lows in batting average (.255) and on-base percentage (.310).

Philadelphia pursued Patrick Corbin and is still seeking a left-handed starter.