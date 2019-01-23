Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
MLB

Metallica says congrats to Mariano Rivera on HOF selection

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 9:57 a.m.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera, center, poses with members of the band Metallica, whose music 'Emter Sandman' is played when Rivera enters the game from the bullpen, during a pregame retirement ceremony at Yankee Stadium before the Yankees baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in New York. Metallica lead singer James Hetfield is second from left. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera, third from right, is joined by the members of the heavy metal band Metallica, from left, Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett as he is honored in a pregame ceremony at Yankees Stadium before the Yankees baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, in New York. The 13-time All-Star closer is retiring at the end of this season. Rivera’s signature song when he comes into the game is ‘Enter Sandman” by the band. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Updated 3 hours ago

When the driving drums, guitar riffs and opening lines of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” rang out in Yankee Stadium as closer Mariano Rivera walked towards the mound, the stadium shook while opposing teams felt the game shift in favor of the closer.

Tuesday night, Rivera became baseball’s first unanimous Hall of Fame selection, receiving all 425 votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Metallica took a few minutes to say congratulation to Rivera. Frontman James Hetfield said, “We, Metallica, took a vote here, and it’s unanimous — congratulations from the entire Metallica family, Mariano, on your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

MLB’s Cut4 posted the clip :

Rivera for his part was flattered by the band’s message, though beyond “Enter Sandman” chances are he’s not a big fan of the music.

When asked if he’s been to Metallica show , he responded, “With all due respect to the guys, I’ve never been to one of them. As a Christian, with all due respect to Metallica, I don’t listen to that kind of music.”

Watch Rivera’s reaction to Metallica’s message in the clip below. MLB posted the full interview with the pitcher here .

And watch a clip of Rivera’s final appearance at Yankee Stadium in 2013.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

