National media give plenty of opinions on Antonio Brown’s trade

There was no shortage of thoughts from the national sports media Sunday from the Antonio Brown trade to the Oakland Raiders.

From ESPN to the NFL Network and with the numerous social media posts, everyone had an opinion.

The Raiders traded a third- and fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the wide receiver.

Antonio Brown quit on his teammates & exhibited highly erratic behavior and as a result got a $20M raise with $30M guaranteed. Great lesson for all the kids out there. pic.twitter.com/kMLBpIqgDb — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 10, 2019

According to ESPN, Brown will receive a new three-year deal worth up to $54.125 million with over $30 million guaranteed. He will now be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Brown had three years and almost $39 million left on his contract with the Steelers, none of which was guaranteed.

From @NFLTotalAccess: In summation after a wild 72 hours… Antonio Brown will be a member of the #Raiders. Whew. pic.twitter.com/IEgr5OmqAZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2019

Good and bad, the talking heads went into overdrive with their takes on the details of the trade.

I'll take Amari Cooper over Antonio Brown any day. Amari just makes plays, not waves. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 10, 2019

Antonio Brown Raiders stuff pic.twitter.com/tYgeFvmkru — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 10, 2019

I am absolutely, positively disgusted with the @Steelers! You trying to tell me all they could get for ANTONIO Brown was a freakin 3rd and 5th round pick? That’s it! Not even a 2nd-round pick for a WR this elite? Oh, come on! This is total BS. I’m so disgusted right now. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 10, 2019