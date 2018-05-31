Oakland Catholic grad Kondis named Houston's female athlete of the year

Every spring, the University of Houston holds its annual Cougar Choice Awards show to honor its best and brightest athletes. After getting snubbed for the female rookie of the year award in 2017, former Oakland Catholic swimmer Peyton Kondis didn't expect to earn one of the open-category awards at this year's event.

Wearing formal attire and sitting with her teammates inside Houston's renowned Moores Opera Center, Kondis watched award after award being presented to Cougars athletes. The swim team had already pulled in three awards before the second to the last award was handed out for female athlete of the year.

“They said my name, and my heart just started pounding,” said Kondis, a Plum native. “I was super surprised. It was definitely incredible, and I took it as I was the one that was able to represent all the hard work the team has done throughout the year.”

Yes, the team was successful, but Kondis is modest in her own accomplishments. The 2016 Oakland Catholic graduate, and WPIAL champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, arrived on the Houston campus as advertised.

In addition to four personal records and cracking the program's top-10 times, not once but three times this season, she earned her second consecutive American Athletic Conference championship in the 100 breaststroke. Kondis also earned a spot on the All-AAC team for her performance in the 200 and 400 medley relays.

The first-place finish at the AAC swimming championships not only set a school record (59.73 seconds) but also sent her packing for her first NCAA Division I championships at the Ohio State natatorium in March. Kondis and a few of her teammates were the first Cougars swimmers to qualify for the NCAA championships in nine years.

“It was a learning experience this year, and I was getting the lay of the land if I were to make it back,” Kondis said. “This year was definitely a learning experience.”

Things didn't go quite as planned for Kondis at the NCAA meet, as they rarely do for first-timers. In addition to her bread-and-butter event, the 100 breaststroke, she also competed in the 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.

“At NCAAs, I did pretty well,” Kondis said. “Swimming is kind of a difficult sport. In order to qualify for the finals you have to go fast in the morning, but unfortunately I didn't swim fast.”

Kondis is making a difference outside the pool, as well. Last August when Hurricane Harvey slammed ashore near Houston, Kondis was on campus going through preseason workouts. While the campus was spared much of the destruction left behind by the Category 4 hurricane, most of the city was not. That's when Kondis and her teammates dived into action.

“It hit at a pivotal part of the season because it's our preseason,” Kondis said. “The (university) did a lot of reaching out and helped clean up. (Swimming) programs from across the country sent random clothes items to us and we dispersed them. SMU is a big rival and they reached out. Rivalries didn't seem to get in the way.”

Life is moving pretty fast for Kondis out of the water too. The kinesiology major doesn't get home as much as she'd like. She did make it home for Christmas and was given a one-day pass to go home and sleep in her own bed for a night following the NCAA championships. But the self-proclaimed “perfectionist” wouldn't change a thing.

“I made the right decision coming to this school,” Kondis said. “I'm a perfectionist, and during the recruiting process I was worried that I wouldn't find a school. It's everything I could have hoped to get from a university and a coaching staff.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.