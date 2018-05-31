Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Leechburg native Brian Swartzlander to get inducted into Dirt Modified Hall of Fame

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
From left, Kevin Bolland, Brian Swartzlander and Steve Feder battle out of Turn 1 during the modified feature race Friday, June 22, 2012, at Lernerville Speedway.
Bill Shirley | For Trib Total Media
From left, Kevin Bolland, Brian Swartzlander and Steve Feder battle out of Turn 1 during the modified feature race Friday, June 22, 2012, at Lernerville Speedway.

Leechburg native Brian Swartzlander was announced Thursday as a member of the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame's Class of 2018.

Swartzlander, 58, the winningest active driver on the Western Pennsylvania Modified circuit and second all-time in victories in the modern era, began competing in 1978 at Lernerville Speedway in Buffalo Township.

His grandfather, father and cousin have racing backgrounds.

"Flyin' Brian" competed in stocks and Late Models but has done most of his winning in Modifieds. He won the point titles at Lernerville, Tri-City and Sportsman's tracks in 1998, winning 25 races.

Swartzlander has 171 career victories at 14 tracks in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, including nearly 100 at Lernerville. He has seven Modified point titles at Lernerville and a combined eight more at other speedways.

The induction ceremony will take place July 26 at the Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame and Museum in Weedsport, N.Y.

