Trio share U.S. Women's Open lead after 1st round

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The sun shone brightly at rain-soaked Shoal Creek. So did Ariya Jutanugarn, Sarah Jane Smith and Jeongeun6 Lee.

Jutanugarn, Smith and Lee each shot a 5-under-par 67 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the U.S. Women's Open, where the course held up better than some feared after heavy rains in recent days.

Thailand's Jutanugarn spent hours in front before Smith and Lee caught her in the evening.

Jutanugarn is coming off a Kingsmill Championship win and kept up the momentum, including an eagle on No. 6. She said she started focusing more on each shot instead of worrying about the big picture.

“At Kingsmill, I started (saying) I'm not going to think about the outcome,” the eight-time LPGA Tour winner said. “I'm not going to think about winning the tournament.”

Jutanugarn and the Australian Smith each had an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys. The Korean Lee, meanwhile, had five birdies on a course that has been drenched in recent weeks, forcing the cancellation of Tuesday's practice round and limiting course time on the eve of the tournament.

Danielle Kang, 2014 winner Michelle Wie, Korean Ji-Hyun Kim and Swedish amateur Linn Grant were 3-under.

Smith and Lee have never won on the LPGA Tour.

Now, they find themselves in the unfamiliar position of holding a share of the lead at a major championship — and trying not to get caught up in it.

“It's pretty early,” Smith said. “I think later on in the week it might be easier to get ahead of yourself. (Friday) morning I have got to make sure that it's just a new day and not worry too much about where I am. Whether that's possible, I don't know. I would like to say that.”

Lee wasn't getting carried away either. “Well, it's just the first round, just started it,” she said.