Giant LeBron James banner in Cleveland to be removed again

The Associated Press | Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
FILE - In this July 10, 2010, file photo, workmen remove a large mural of NBA basketball star LeBron James from a building in downtown Cleveland. For the second time in his career, James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The four-time NBA MVP announced Sunday night, July 1, 2018, that he has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
FILE - In this June 9, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers fan Jordan Phillips poses for a photo in front of a poster featuring Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, before Game 4 of the basketball's NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, in Cleveland. The four-time NBA MVP announced Sunday night, July 1, 2018, that he has agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
CLEVELAND — The massive LeBron James banner hanging downtown is being removed again following the superstar's announcement he's leaving Cleveland.

The 10-story billboard, which shows James wearing his No. 23 jersey with his arms spread wide has become a city landmark. It was also removed in 2010 when he decided to join the Miami Heat. On Sunday, James agreed to sign a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

A spokesman for Sherwin-Williams, which owns the building where the banner hangs, said Nike is taking the banner down later this week. Sherwin-Williams is evaluating what to do with the wall on its global headquarters.

After learning the billboard was coming down, some people headed over to take photos in front of it.

Cleveland fans are recovering from losing James for the second time. His jerseys have been reduced by 40 percent in the Cavs' team shop at Quicken Loans Arena.

