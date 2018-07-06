Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
France reaches World Cup semifinals, beats Uruguay 2-0

The Associated Press | Friday, July 6, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Paul Pogba of France and Olivier Giroud of France celebrate following their sides victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Uruguay and France at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Updated 15 hours ago

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Antoine Griezmann's fluke goal helped France earn a place in the World Cup semifinals.

Griezmann scored with a shot that bounced off the hands of the opposing goalkeeper and into the net, giving France a 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Friday.

Here's a look at the shot from the stands:

The 1998 champions will next face either Brazil or Belgium on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.

Griezmann's shot in the 61st minute went right into the hands of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. But the ball popped off his palms and looped over his head and into the net.

Another angle:

Raphael Varane scored for France with a header in the 40th minute. Griezmann sent in a free kick from the right side and Varane raced across the area. He got his head to the ball and sent it into the far corner behind Muslera.

France pointed Uruguay to the exit.

A post shared by espn (@espn) on

France went on to reach the World Cup final the last two times it advanced to the semifinals. It won its only World Cup in 1998 on home soil, and in 2006 lost to Italy on penalties.

