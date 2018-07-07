World Cup roundup: England advances to semifinals for 1st time since 1990

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

England achieved something David Beckham's generation never managed: It reached the semifinals of the World Cup.

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored with headers in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday, earning England's youthful team a match against Croatia for a place in the final July 15.

“We looked composed,” England captain Harry Kane said. “We looked like we controlled the game.”

England's fairly muted celebrations reflected the routine nature of the victory over a hard-working Swedish side that went further than expected in its first major tournament without Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

England's deep run also is a surprise. Not even the England side containing stars like Beckham, Steven Gerrard and a young Wayne Rooney ever got this far at a major tournament.

The 1966 World Cup champions last reached the semifinals in '90, losing the first of a series of haunting penalty shootouts. In 2014, the team didn't even make it out of the group stage.

Yet the performances of Gareth Southgate's squad — the second youngest at the tournament — are being celebrated wildly back home. Even at Wimbledon, the home of lawn tennis, updates of England's goals were spread by fans watching or listening to the match on their cell phones.

“I know the fans here are enjoying it,” Kane said. “The fans at home, I'm sure we'll see some videos tonight of them enjoying it.”

Croatia 2, Russia 2 (Croatia wins shootout) — Although Russia made it further at this year's World Cup than most anyone expected, it was Croatia that advanced to the semifinals with a 4-3 shootout victory.

The overachieving hosts, the lowest ranked team in the tournament at No. 70, were trying to make it to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since the Soviet Union finished fourth at the 1966 tournament in England.

The Croats hadn't advanced to the semifinals at the World Cup since ‘98, when the country made its first appearance. Croatia will next play England in the semifinals Wednesday in Moscow.