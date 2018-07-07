Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

World Cup roundup: England advances to semifinals for 1st time since 1990

The Associated Press | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

England achieved something David Beckham's generation never managed: It reached the semifinals of the World Cup.

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored with headers in a 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday, earning England's youthful team a match against Croatia for a place in the final July 15.

“We looked composed,” England captain Harry Kane said. “We looked like we controlled the game.”

England's fairly muted celebrations reflected the routine nature of the victory over a hard-working Swedish side that went further than expected in its first major tournament without Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

England's deep run also is a surprise. Not even the England side containing stars like Beckham, Steven Gerrard and a young Wayne Rooney ever got this far at a major tournament.

The 1966 World Cup champions last reached the semifinals in '90, losing the first of a series of haunting penalty shootouts. In 2014, the team didn't even make it out of the group stage.

Yet the performances of Gareth Southgate's squad — the second youngest at the tournament — are being celebrated wildly back home. Even at Wimbledon, the home of lawn tennis, updates of England's goals were spread by fans watching or listening to the match on their cell phones.

“I know the fans here are enjoying it,” Kane said. “The fans at home, I'm sure we'll see some videos tonight of them enjoying it.”

Croatia 2, Russia 2 (Croatia wins shootout) — Although Russia made it further at this year's World Cup than most anyone expected, it was Croatia that advanced to the semifinals with a 4-3 shootout victory.

The overachieving hosts, the lowest ranked team in the tournament at No. 70, were trying to make it to the World Cup semifinals for the first time since the Soviet Union finished fourth at the 1966 tournament in England.

The Croats hadn't advanced to the semifinals at the World Cup since ‘98, when the country made its first appearance. Croatia will next play England in the semifinals Wednesday in Moscow.

Sweden's Ola Toivonen, right, and England's Kyle Walker head the ball during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Sweden's Ola Toivonen, right, and England's Kyle Walker head the ball during the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Croatia's Ivan Rakitic scores the winning penalty in a shootout at the end the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Croatia's Ivan Rakitic scores the winning penalty in a shootout at the end the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Harry Maguire of England celebrates with after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal match against Sweden on July 7, 2018 in Samara, Russia.
Harry Maguire of England celebrates with after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup quarterfinal match against Sweden on July 7, 2018 in Samara, Russia.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me