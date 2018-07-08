Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Oh, boy: Erik Jones gets 1st NASCAR win at Daytona

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 12:06 a.m.
Erik Jones celebrates in front of fans after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2018.
Erik Jones celebrates in front of fans after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Erik Jones won a crash-filled NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway, passing defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap and then wildly celebrating the first victory of his Cup Series career.

Jones was involved in one of many wrecks Saturday night, but his No. 20 Toyota was still in good enough shape to get by Truex, who blamed himself for failing to see Jones' run coming in his rear-view mirror.

Truex finished second, followed by AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher — another odd top 10 at Daytona. Ty Dillon was sixth, followed by Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Newman and Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon.

For Jones, a 22-year-old Michigan native driving in his first season for Joe Gibbs Racing, the breakthrough victory came in his 57th career start.

“Oh, boy,” he said. “How about that race boys and girls? I thought we were out of it, and all of a sudden we're right back in it. My first Cup win. My first win at Daytona, My first superspeedway win. What an awesome day.”

Last year's race winner, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., had the most memorable run of the night. He started two early accidents that wrecked more than half the field and was part of two more cautions late.

Stenhouse took out Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and others.

Jones was one of the lucky ones who avoided major damage.

“Definitely happy to see those guys get their first win,” said Truex, who had Jones as a teammate at Furniture Row Racing last year. “For them to get it here at a really big race was cool to see.”

It might have been a much-needed victory for NASCAR's so-called “Young Guns,” the up-and-coming generation of drivers who had gotten most of the promotion and none of the previous wins in 2018.

International Speedway Corp. President John Saunders pinned some of NASCAR's woes on the failure of the new crop of drivers who have failed to replace a crop of retired stars of the sport.

Saunders said this week the sport needed the stable of young drivers to come along and “start to win and build their brands.”

Ryan Blaney and Darrell Wallace Jr. fired back at Saunders, saying the 20-somethings were trying their best to win.

Jones delivered.

Truex took a jab at the critics, saying “now maybe ISC and those guys can be happier about those things.”

Chevrolet extended its winless streak to 18 races, its longest since a 31-race drought in 1981-82.

Austin Dillon celebrated his Daytona 500 victory by putting his signature, hand prints and right foot on a cement block on the track's Walk of Fame earlier Saturday. It's been a tradition for each Daytona 500 champ since 1996.

Dillon has enjoyed the spoils that come with winning NASCAR's biggest race, including a visit with retired NBA great Shaquille O'Neal.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me