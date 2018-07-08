Oh, boy: Erik Jones gets 1st NASCAR win at Daytona

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Erik Jones won a crash-filled NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway, passing defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. on the final lap and then wildly celebrating the first victory of his Cup Series career.

Jones was involved in one of many wrecks Saturday night, but his No. 20 Toyota was still in good enough shape to get by Truex, who blamed himself for failing to see Jones' run coming in his rear-view mirror.

Truex finished second, followed by AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher — another odd top 10 at Daytona. Ty Dillon was sixth, followed by Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Newman and Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon.

For Jones, a 22-year-old Michigan native driving in his first season for Joe Gibbs Racing, the breakthrough victory came in his 57th career start.

“Oh, boy,” he said. “How about that race boys and girls? I thought we were out of it, and all of a sudden we're right back in it. My first Cup win. My first win at Daytona, My first superspeedway win. What an awesome day.”

Last year's race winner, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., had the most memorable run of the night. He started two early accidents that wrecked more than half the field and was part of two more cautions late.

Stenhouse took out Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and others.

Jones was one of the lucky ones who avoided major damage.

“Definitely happy to see those guys get their first win,” said Truex, who had Jones as a teammate at Furniture Row Racing last year. “For them to get it here at a really big race was cool to see.”

It might have been a much-needed victory for NASCAR's so-called “Young Guns,” the up-and-coming generation of drivers who had gotten most of the promotion and none of the previous wins in 2018.

International Speedway Corp. President John Saunders pinned some of NASCAR's woes on the failure of the new crop of drivers who have failed to replace a crop of retired stars of the sport.

Saunders said this week the sport needed the stable of young drivers to come along and “start to win and build their brands.”

Ryan Blaney and Darrell Wallace Jr. fired back at Saunders, saying the 20-somethings were trying their best to win.

Jones delivered.

Truex took a jab at the critics, saying “now maybe ISC and those guys can be happier about those things.”

Chevrolet extended its winless streak to 18 races, its longest since a 31-race drought in 1981-82.

Austin Dillon celebrated his Daytona 500 victory by putting his signature, hand prints and right foot on a cement block on the track's Walk of Fame earlier Saturday. It's been a tradition for each Daytona 500 champ since 1996.

Dillon has enjoyed the spoils that come with winning NASCAR's biggest race, including a visit with retired NBA great Shaquille O'Neal.