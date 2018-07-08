Plenty to watch in second half of NASCAR season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's what to watch for in the second half of the NASCAR season:

The Big 4?

Should Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. advance to the championship finale at Homestead — and it's no lock all three qualify — who would join them as the fourth driver to race for the title?

Clint Bowyer has two wins and has continued to enjoy a career rebirth at Stewart-Haas Racing. SHR has dominated this season with Harvick, Bowyer and Kurt Busch regular contenders and Aric Almirola, in his first season as Danica Patrick's replacement in the No. 10 Ford, has proved it was the driver and not the car that was the weak link in the top team in NASCAR.

Joey Logano (one win) and Denny Hamlin (winless) have come oh-so-close to winning the title, and a Chase Elliott championship would link today's fans with the old-school loyalists who loved rooting for his dad, Bill.

Blame Chevy

Remember 2007 when Chevrolets won 26 of 36 races?

Yeah, well, neither does Chevy as it is mired in its worst slump since the 1980s.

Chevrolet extended its winless streak to 17 races, its longest since a 31-race drought in 1981-82. Alex Bowman's pole and Austin Dillon's win at the Daytona 500 remain the lone highlights of the season.

The American manufacturer replaced the maligned Chevrolet SS with the Camaro this year, and it hasn't mattered. Chevy won 13 consecutive manufacturer championships in the premier Cup Series between 2003 and '15. But Toyota and Ford clearly have closed the gap.

It has to pain the company to see SHR zip into a new stratosphere after it dumped Chevy for Ford in 2017.

Hendrick slump

Chevy's woes are intricately connected to the winless season at Hendrick Motorsports. Sure, growing pains were expected as HMS had to replace retired stars Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon and former Brickyard 400 champ Kasey Kahne over the last four years. But Elliott, Bowman and rookie William Byron are not only winless this season, they are 0 for their careers.

Not even Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR champion, has steadied the ship. He is stuck in the longest losing streak of his career (39 races) and has just two top-fives this season.

Lowe's, one of the last remaining corporate giants in NASCAR, announced it was cutting ties with Johnson at the end of the season, and that guarantees a new sponsor on the hood of the No. 48 Chevy in 2019.

Johnson needs checkered flags and checks — pretty heady stuff for any driver, no matter the resume.

“That's a story line in itself is how and when they'll return to their past performance and glory,” Earnhardt said.

Young guns

When an ISC executive pinned part of the blame on NASCAR's woes — TV ratings and attendance remain in the tank — on the failure of young talent to become stars, the under-25 crew fired back and said enough was enough with the criticism.

Erik Jones' win was a step in silencing the doubters.

But for NASCAR to try and grow its fan base, it's time for Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez and Darrell Wallace Jr. to get it together and make their marks on the track instead of social media.