Nation, World Sports

More players on WTA Tour juggling competition, motherhood

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Evgeniya Rodina will face Serena Williams on Monday in the fourth round at Wimbledon. Both players are moms.
LONDON — When Serena Williams plays Evgeniya Rodina in Wimbledon's fourth round Monday, it will be a rare meeting of moms.

Such matchups could happen with greater frequency as parenthood becomes increasingly popular on the women's tennis tour.

There were a half-dozen mothers in the singles main draw at All England Club this year: Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Rodina, Kateryna Bondarenko, Tatjana Maria and Vera Zvonareva.

Two more moms entered the doubles event: Mandy Minella and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

“At different points, we've had one or two mothers at a time. And then it's grown to three or four mothers. And now we've seen that we have more, at present, than we've had in the past,” said Kathleen Stroia, WTA Senior VP for sport sciences and medicine.

Williams is competing in her second major tournament since having a daughter, Olympia, last September. The 36-year-old has spoken openly about a health scare during childbirth. About gaining weight while breast-feeding. About the joys of bringing her child onsite to a tournament for the first time. About the difficulty of dividing her time between family and forehands.

Azarenka knows it can be difficult to reconcile parenthood and a career. She skipped some tournaments, including last year's U.S. Open, while working out a custody dispute with the father of her son, Leo.

“I really want to spend every second with him,” Azarenka said. “I feel guilty if I take 15 minutes for myself to stretch. So that's the balance I think is the tough one.”

As a member of the WTA player council, Azarenka has been involved with discussions about how the tour can help the growing group of moms. Among the topics being looked at: the “protected ranking” policy, which allows players to enter a certain number of tournaments based on where they were ranked before taking time off because of an injury, illness or pregnancy; whether a similar rule should be established with regards to seeding.

Rodina, a 29-year-old qualifier from Russia, said that at other tournaments, she'll sometimes leave her 5 12-year-old daughter in the players' lounge with an iPad to keep her occupied. That's better than having the child in the stands during a match, which makes Rodina too nervous.

