Nation, World Sports

Column: Shoot, let's skip straight to penalties

Martin Rogers • Usa Today | Sunday, July 8, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina reacts after missing to stop the England's midfielder Eric Dier's penalty kick during the penalty shoot-out of the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 3, 2018.
FRANCK FIFE | Getty Images
Colombia's midfielder Mateus Uribe reacts after missing to score a penalty kick during the penalty shoot-out of the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 3, 2018.
FRANCK FIFE | Getty Images
Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina fails to save a penalty kick during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Colombia and England at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on July 3, 2018.
MLADEN ANTONOV | Getty Images
Updated 3 hours ago

MOSCOW — As good as this World Cup has been, FIFA has shown it is not afraid to tinker with what would seem like an ideal system. Is anyone truly looking forward to when the competition expands to 48 teams?

One shift that would be welcome, however, would revolve around penalty shootouts. Namely, that we would get to them sooner. Because extra time is merely a giant waste of time.

Four knockout games have ended equal after 90 minutes, sending the match into the additional two 15-minute periods. None of them have managed to settle the outcome.

The first three didn't produce a goal, with Russia's victory over Spain, Croatia outlasting Denmark and England squeezing its way past Colombia all going to penalty kicks. So too did Russia's quarterfinal exit to the Croatians, although at least that one delivered a goal for each team in extra time.

Let's save us all some time and just go straight to a shootout.

Not everyone loves the idea of penalties as a fair tiebreaker to settle such crucial games, but everyone loves the drama they produce. Also, given the level of preparation and planning that goes into shootouts these days, there is evidence to suggest it is much less of a lottery than it has been.

Those who plan best, hold their nerve best and showcase the best technique under the most extreme pressure win. In many ways, it is the perfect representation of what defines success.

In theory, extra time should be a treasured period. Hungry forwards running at tired defenders and urgently seeking the cherished goal that can decide the clash in their team's favor. Coaches throwing caution to the wind and piling men forward in an attempt to clinch victory without leaving chance in the hands of the penalty takers.

Except that it doesn't work that way, certainly not in this tournament. All four extra-time sessions have been dull and gritty affairs that were a poor copy of the 90 minutes that preceded them.

There is everything to gain in extra time, so, by adverse symmetry, everything for the other team to potentially gain as well. Teams have adopted a safety-first approach, keeping offensive aggression in check as a trade-off for maintaining maximum stability at the back and denying the opponent meaningful scoring chances.

England's matchup with Colombia became intensely attritional. Denmark made little attempt to come out of its shell. Even Spain, despite boasting a lineup stocked with far more talent than the Russians, seemed happy to let things go to a shootout rather than strike a clinching blow at some point in the extra half-hour.

Even at past World Cups, the additional time has a record of deciding games that is far from glowing. Four years ago, eight matches went to extra time, with four of them going to spot-kicks and four won within 120 minutes. Much of that might be attributed to the hot and humid Brazilian weather, with several teams, including the USA against Belgium, running out of gas in the latter stages. In 2010 two out of four extra-time games went to penalties, and in 2006 it was four out of six.

Another option would be to revert to the briefly used and ultimately discarded sudden-death extra-time method, which created some thrilling finishes in 2002, where three out of five extra-time games had a "golden goal," including South Korea's famous late triumph over Italy.

However, if teams are truly minded to be cautious, the prospect of giving up an eliminating strike might see them crawl toward negativity even more.

Regardless of how FIFA proceeds, and there are numerous changes being considered — including shootouts at the end of tied group games — there is one previously popular mooted shift that is now likely to be shelved.

It was long considered, and supported by research, that the team shooting first on penalties held a sizable advantage (about 60-40 according to a range of studies). Had that trend continued at this World Cup, a switch to the "ABBA" system, whereby teams alternate who kicks first in each round of penalties, would probably have come into effect, having already been tested in club competitions.

The only reason it was knocked back this time was because it was deemed too confusing (for fans) to warrant instant introduction.

Yet after all four shootouts went in favor of the team kicking second, ABBA is likely to remain part of soccer only if the iconic Swedish pop band wants to keep singing about the beautiful game.

In regard to extra time, it is worth bearing in mind that the World Cup is nearly done, and when it is gone we will miss it. We might wish we had some of that time back, but it will be the high-scoring bursts of regular time that we'll pine for, not for slow and sloppy extra periods.

