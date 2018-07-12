Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Nation, World Sports

Trinity's Steve Wheatcroft leads John Deere Classic

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
Steve Wheatcroft tees off on the 16th hole during the first-round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Silvis, Ill. (Jessica Gallagher/The Dispatch - The Rock Island Argus via AP)
SILVIS, Ill. — Trininty product Steve Wheatcroft shot a career-best 9-under-par 62 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead in the John Deere Classic.

Wheatcroft birdied seven of the last nine holes to finish a shot ahead of Michael Kim. Johnson Wagner, Nick Taylor, Andres Romero and Joel Dahmen shot opening-round 64s. Francesco Molinari, who won the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago, was among a group of players three strokes back.

Zach Johnson shot 69 and three-time John Deere winner Steve Stricker finished at 1-under 70.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, the highest-ranked player in the field, withdrew because of a right shoulder injury.

