Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Angelique Kerber beats Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win 1st Wimbledon title

The Associated Press | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a ball to Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Andrew Couldridge, Pool via AP)
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a ball to Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Andrew Couldridge, Pool via AP)
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Angelique Kerber of Germany, right, meets Serena Williams of the United States at the net after defeating her in their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Angelique Kerber of Germany, right, meets Serena Williams of the United States at the net after defeating her in their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Germany's Angelique Kerber kisses the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Germany's Angelique Kerber kisses the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Updated 1 hour ago

LONDON — Angelique Kerber was so steady, so patient, so accurate throughout the Wimbledon final. She never really gave Serena Williams much of a chance.

Kerber won her first championship at the All England Club and third major overall by playing cleanly as can be and picking her spots for big shots, beating Williams 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday.

“I knew that I had to play my best tennis against a champion like Serena,” said Kerber, the first German woman to win Wimbledon since Steffi Graff in 1996.

She prevented Williams from claiming an eighth title at Wimbledon and 24th from all Grand Slam tournaments, which would have equaled Margaret Court’s record.

Williams gave birth only 10½ months ago, then was treated for blood clots. She wore special compression leggings as a precaution during Wimbledon, just the fourth tournament of her comeback.

After all the time away, Williams spoke about being impressed with herself for just reaching the final. She also wanted to win, of course.

“To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today — and I tried,” said the 36-year-old American, her voice shaking during the trophy ceremony.

“Angelique played really well,” Williams said. “She played out of her mind.”

Kerber made only five unforced errors the entire match, 19 fewer than Williams. Perhaps more impressive was this: She broke Williams in 4 of 9 service games.

The 30-year-old German lost to Williams in the 2016 Wimbledon final. She beat Williams in the Australian Open final that year, then won that year’s U.S. Open to briefly replace her at No. 1 in the rankings.

Kerber addressed Williams during the on-court interviews, saying: “You’re such an inspiration for everybody, for all of us. I’m sure you will have your next Grand Slam title soon. I’m really, really sure.”

The final started more than two hours late, because they had to wait for the end of Novak Djokovic’s five-set victory over Rafael Nadal in a men’s semifinal that was suspended the night before.

Williams’ play was tight right from the outset.

After taking the opening two points, she made four miscues in a row to get broken. That was part of a run in which she dropped 8 of 9 points. The American was mostly her own undoing, too: She was responsible for the final’s initial six unforced errors. By the time the first set was over, the disparity was 14-3.

That’s not going to work against an opponent of Kerber’s quality.

Trying to sneak a ball by Kerber is something akin to trying to put one past a brick wall. There are no holes.

The left-hander scurried along the baseline, this way and that, using a combination of quickness and anticipation to track down what often appeared to be winners for Williams but were not enough to end a point. Kerber would bend real low, even putting a knee right on the grass to get a ball back.

And when she swung her racket, the measure was almost always true.

That’s not to say Kerber is only about defending. She has added a more aggressive element to her game in recent years. That was on display Saturday when she delivered a pair of down-the-line forehand passing winners to collect the last break she’d need, for a 4-2 edge in the second set.

Soon enough, she was down on the grass, celebrating the moment and caking dirt on her white dress.

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really happy to get this far,” Williams said. “It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me