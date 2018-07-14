Youthful France faces veteran-laden Croatia for World Cup Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The Associated Press | Saturday, July 14, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Belgium's Eden Hazard runs in celebration after scoring his side's second goal during the third place match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Belgium's Eden Hazard runs in celebration after scoring his side's second goal during the third place match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
France's Samuel Umtiti, second from left, is congratulated by his teammates France's Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, from left, after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
France's Samuel Umtiti, second from left, is congratulated by his teammates France's Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, from left, after scoring the opening goal during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MOSCOW — France is the established power with a young team full of speed and skill. Croatia has the veterans who have shown they can never be counted out.

The two sides will meet Sunday in the World Cup final, with France going for its second title in its third final in 20 years. Croatia, a country that only gained independence in 1991, will be playing in its first.

“Tradition is there to be demolished,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said Saturday. “I’m not interested who is the opponent.”

Most consider France to be the favorite for the match at the Luzhniki Stadium, just like two years ago when the country’s national team faced Portugal in the European Championship final at home.

But, perhaps feeling complacent after beating Germany in the semifinals, France flopped.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen again,” said France captain Hugo Lloris, who has been stellar in goal during this year’s tournament. “We are far from thinking on our side that we have already reached the goal.”

Lloris was the goalkeeper in that 1-0 loss in Paris, facing a Portugal team that had reached the final after some extra-time victories.

Croatia has done the same this year, needing penalty kicks to beat Denmark and host Russia before defeating England in extra time in the semifinals.

France coach Didier Deschamps has made some changes to his team, however. Fourteen, to be exact, from the 23 players who made up the squad two years ago.

Another factor in France’s favor is rest. The French had only two days of rest between the Euro 2016 semifinals and the final. This time, they have four full days to recover, one more than Croatia.

“A lot of things have changed,” Lloris said. “Especially when it comes to recovery and preparation time.”

Croatia has also played a lot more soccer in its six matches in Russia. With its last three matches going to extra time, the team has played a full 90 minutes more than France. There was also the added stress of two penalty shootouts.

That’s all behind them.

“Now, there is no pressure,” Dalic said through a translator. “Simply this is the greatest moment in the life of all of us. We have come here to enjoy the final.”

Croatia has not beaten France in five games since being accepted as a FIFA member federation in 1992.

The first match was the most momentous — a 2-1 win for France in the 1998 World Cup semifinals at Stade de France outside Paris.

A group game at Euro 2004 ended in a 2-2 draw, and their latest game was a 0-0 draw in March 2011 in Paris.

Belgium 2, England 0 – For Belgium and England, the third-place match at the World Cup was more like a dress rehearsal for future finals.

At least they hope.

The Belgians earned their best World Cup finish by beating England on Saturday in a match both saw as the start of a push for the European Championship title in 2020 or the World Cup in 2022.

“With this winning mentality you can win trophies,” said Eden Hazard, who scored Belgium’s second goal. “In two years, in four years, we will be better. We have young players. They are very good also in the team. They push all of us.”

Thomas Meunier and Hazard both scored at St. Petersburg Stadium in a match between the two semifinal losers.

