Novak Djokovic wins 4th Wimbledon by beating Kevin Anderson in 3 sets

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Actors Eddie Redmayne, center left, and Benedict Cumberbatch, center right, sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court during the men’s singles final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday July 15, 2018. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during the men’s singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday July 15, 2018. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
Kevin Anderson of South Africa returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the men’s singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday July 15, 2018. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
Kevin Anderson of South Africa wipes his head with a towel during the men’s singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday July 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during the men’s singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday July 15, 2018. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning a point during the men’s singles final match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday July 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
LONDON — Novak Djokovic is back at his best and the Wimbledon champion for a fourth time, grabbing a lead right away against a weary Kevin Anderson in the final and winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3) on Sunday.

Anderson nearly managed to extend the match, holding five set points to force a fourth set. Djokovic held steady, saving all five of those, then was as superior in the tiebreaker as he was most of the sun-drenched afternoon.

It is Djokovic’s 13th major trophy, the fourth-highest total in the history of men’s tennis.

But it’s also his first in more than two years.

During that time, Djokovic struggled with a painful right elbow that eventually required surgery and as his losses accumulated, his ranking fell out of the top 20 for the first time in more than a decade. He grew so frustrated with his form that he spoke about skipping the grass-court circuit.

Fortunately for him, he changed his mind.

At No. 21, Djokovic is the lowest-ranked Wimbledon titlist since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

