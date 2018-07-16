Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Papa John' Schnatter says he wasn't notified of stadium name change

Usa Today | Monday, July 16, 2018, 5:51 p.m.
The signage on Papa John’ Cardinal Stadium in Louisville Ky.
Updated 4 hours ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Schnatter said he didn’t know the University of Louisville was dropping “Papa John’s” from the football stadium’s name until the announcement was made Friday by U of L President Neeli Bendapudi.

Speaking in an interview with WLKY and wearing a shirt with a Papa John’s logo prominently shown, Schnatter disputed Bendapudi’s account that she shared the decision to remove the name.

“I didn’t get, really, notice that they were going to take it down until after the fact,” Schnatter told WLKY on Friday.

Schnatter also disputed Bendapudi’s response during the news conference that indicated he had apologized.

Bendapudi said Schnatter had apologized but wasn’t clear for what.

“No, that wasn’t true,” Schnatter told WLKY. “The administration said I apologized. I think I need to apologize to the players and to the students and to the faculty. But I never apologized for taking the name down. I never knew about it. I knew they were taking a look at it, but they told me they’d wait over for the weekend. So that was not true.”

John Drees, the University of Louisville’s interim senior associate vice president for communications, said Sunday in a statement to the Courier Journal that Bendapudi attempted to reach Schnatter before announcing her decision.

Bendapudi had previously called Schnatter on Thursday and he agreed to his name being removed from the school’s Center for Free Enterprise, Drees said.

“He asked for time to think about the stadium,” Drees said. “They talked again early Friday before the final decision. Later Friday morning, she called and texted him to share the final decision about the stadium, but he did not respond.”

The Papa John’s founder has admitted to using the N-word in a conference call with a marketing agency Wednesday and then apologized through a statement. He later said he was “pushed” by the agency to use it.

Schnatter, who resigned Wednesday from the university’s board of trustees, was critical of the university’s leadership during the WLKY interview.

“I worked on this board for two years,” Schnatter told WLKY. “I said, ‘Hey, let’s play it straight. Let’s put the cards on the table. Let’s be transparent. Clean business is good business.’ And I’m gone two days, and they’re already caving. They’re already not being honest. That’s been disappointing.”

Asked by WLKY if he would fight his name being taken off the stadium, Schnatter didn’t give a definitive answer, saying “I just found out about it.”

