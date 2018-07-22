Molinari's British Open win is most notable for the hyper-famous guys who lost

Updated 58 minutes ago
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND — A nerve-menacing British Open Sunday that taxed the brain and filled the ears and hastened the breathing wound up going to the guy who epitomized stability so much that he began with 13 straight pars. Francesco Molinari became the first Italian to win a major men’s golf tournament by perfecting a hard, overlooked art of a savage sport: the 4-foot par putt that travels with admirable certainty.
He repeatedly made those, arranging them with a short game that wowed playing partner Tiger Woods, and he did so on a day that became impossible to follow lucidly, with its five-way tie for the lead at one point and its six-way tie for the lead at another and its six-way tie for second place at another, with all those six frothing beneath Woods.
On a day when Woods rose and then sank, Rory McIlroy sank and then rose, Jordan Spieth led and then sank and Justin Rose sank and then rose, a guy playing his 36th major tournament with three previous top-10 finishes had played the last 37 holes of a snarling course with a maddening Sunday wind with a preposterous number of bogeys: zero.
Woods tantalized the sport and chunks of the world by spending about 25 minutes alone atop the leader board midway through the round, 10 years after his 14th and most recent major win .
On Nos. 11 and 12, however, his double bogey-bogey combination elbowed him aside.
McIlroy did not win, even though he reappeared shortly after Woods dipped by crashing in a long eagle putt on No. 14, which vaulted him to the 6-under-par summit at the time. Yet he parred in from there.
Spieth also did not win, but the defending champion and three-time major champion said, “I feel fine. I’ve already gone through the frustration. You put yourself in position enough times, it goes your way some, doesn’t go your way some.”
His 76 plunged him from his opening lead shared with Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner, and Spieth never did make a birdie yet felt encouraged, particularly with his putting.
Other deeply impressive players spent moments with the lead and also did not win, from Kisner to Kevin Chappell to Schauffele, who became the last one with a chance to catch Molinari until he bogeyed No. 17.
