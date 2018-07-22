Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Johnny Manziel traded from Hamilton to Montreal

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on from the sideline during second-half CFL football game action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Hamilton, Ontario, Thursday, July 19, 2018.
MONTREAL — Johnny Manziel is headed to the Montreal Alouettes.

Montreal acquired the former Heisman Trophy winner and offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday for defensive end Jamaal Westerman, wide receiver Chris Williams and first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Montreal made the move a day after starting quarterback Drew Willy sustained his second injury of the season. Montreal backup Jeff Mathews also is out with a foot injury, leaving third-stringer Matt Shiltz to play the final three quarters Saturday night in a 25-8 loss at Calgary.

“We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent,” Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement in a team release. “With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that he will have a positive impact on our offence. Landon Rice and Tony Washington are two skilled players that will considerably solidify our offensive line.”

Making a comeback after being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016, Manziel was unable to get on the field in Hamilton behind starter Jeremiah Masoli. In two preseason games, the former Texas &M star was 21 of 32 for 168 yards and a touchdown. Alouettes coach Mike Sherman recruited Maziel to Texas A&M when he was the Aggies’ head coach.

“Professional salute & respect for Ticats ticatmitchell &Coach Jones for doing the rgt thing.Thank y’all for the opp &great luck in future!” Manziel’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, tweeted Sunday night.

Montreal (1-4) hosts Edmonton on Thursday night. The Alouettes have scored a CFL-low 69 points and allowed a league-high 148.

