Nation, World Sports

Formula 1 says no Miami race before 2020

The Associated Press | Monday, July 23, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP crosses the finish line of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, July 22, 2018.
MIAMI — Plans for a new Formula One race in Miami are on hold at least until 2020.

The racing series had hoped to stage a Miami grand prix in 2019 but announced Monday that negotiations have taken too long to get it on next year’s racing calendar.

While calling negotiations “complicated,” F1 managing director for commercial operations Sean Bratches said the series is committed to keep trying to stage a Miami race in 2020.

Formula One’s American ownership group, Liberty Media, wants to grow the series in the U.S. F1 has three races in North America in Austin, Texas, Montreal and Mexico City.

The Miami race has been proposed as a street course, which led to concerns from some locals that it would disrupt neighborhoods.

“We have always said that we wouldn’t compromise on delivering the best possible race,” Bratches said. “If that meant waiting until 2020, then that was far more preferable than signing off on a sub-optimal race track, just to do a deal.”

The Florida race is supported by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

Formula One races in cities across the globe but left the U.S. from 2008-2012. It returned with the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas at the Circuit of the Americas, a $300 million facility built specifically for F1. A Miami street race would be the first F1 street race in the U.S. since 1991 in Phoenix.

The series has been interested in a second U.S. race for years with talk of races in New Jersey, Los Angeles or Miami. But more races in the U.S. could pull fans away from the Texas race, which already competes for fans with the Mexico City race, which joined the calendar in 2015 and is run a week after the U.S. Grand Prix.

