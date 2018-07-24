Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Comcast-Big Ten Network fight could keep football games off some TVs

Usa Today | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
Big Ten Conference trophies sit on stage before the Big Ten NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago, Monday, July 23, 2018.
Big Ten Conference trophies sit on stage before the Big Ten NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago, Monday, July 23, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Big 10 Network just threw down a yellow flag.

Mark Silverman, president of Big Ten Network, blitzed Comcast on Tuesday morning, warning fans of college sports that the cable company may pull the channel from its systems this season. It has even launched a website, Keep Big Ten.

Big 10 Network’s 10-year agreement with Comcast expires at the end of August. So does the agreement for all Big Ten games that air on Fox Sports 1.

Silverman said he thinks it’s in Comcast’s playbook to pull the plug on Sept. 1: Comcast already has removed Big Ten in out-of-market areas that don’t have a Big 10 team. Comcast has had “no substantive response” to a proposal made back in February, he said,

“As a result, we believe BTN and those Big Ten games that are on FS1 are in danger of not being carried Comcast this coming season,” Silverman said at the Big Ten Conference Football Media Day in Chicago. “So we are letting people know this to alert Comcast subscribers of this real possibility they may lose these games.”

Big Ten Network is scheduled to air the Rutgers Scarlet Knights home opener in Piscataway against Texas State on Sept. 1. It carries Rutgers versus Ohio State a week later. A third game is scheduled to be carried on Fox Sports 1.

A Comcast spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Silverman said the network has contacted Comcast to “keep the network on the air” in the systems outside its conference footprint. “Comcast was intent on dropping BTN and refused to listen to our plea,” he said.

The company has offered “Comcast proposals with rates that are in line with what other distributors are paying,” Big Ten Network said on its website. “Comcast has not substantively responded to any of our renewal proposals,” the company said.

Should Comcast decide to not carry Big Ten Network, viewers would be able to view games on other television providers, cable, satellite and on the Internet. “Viewers will have no problem finding alternative providers in their area,” he said.

Sports fans have been caught in the middle of a fight between a sports channel and cable company.

Back in 2015, Comcast pulled the Yes Network off its system in a carriage dispute that wasn’t resolved for over a year. The channel was finally restored to the Comcast lineup shortly before the Yankees took the field in an exhibition game in March 2017.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me