Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

NASCAR's Big 3 dominating competition

The Associated Press | Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
Kyle Busch runs during qualifications for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Kyle Busch runs during qualifications for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Updated 4 hours ago

BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR’s Big 3 has essentially lapped the competition.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. combined to win 16 of 22 races and haven’t allowed the field to win consecutive races with points at stake this year. Of the other 56 drivers who have started a race, only Clint Bowyer has won twice.

That could potentially change Sunday in the Consumers Energy 400 because Chase Elliott won last week at Watkins Glen.

Chances are, though, one of the series’ top three drivers will finish first.

Busch and Truex drive a Toyota, and Harvick is in a Ford. Clearly, it helps to have one of those manufacturers on your side this season.

Toyota drivers have won 11 races, and Ford has nine first-place finishes.

“They got everything together,” Ryan Newman, who drives the No. 31 Chevy, said Saturday after practice. “They’ve got great downforce, horsepower, tires. Drivers are doing their job, and, collectively, their organizations are strong.

“Stewart-Haas Racing as well as the Toyota camp seems to be strong right now and have been all year.”

Chevrolet, meanwhile, has won just two races and Kyle Larson, who is eighth in points, is its only driver among the top 10 in the standings.

“We’re trying to catch up,” said Newman, who will start sixth. We were prepared as well as we thought we needed to be.

“As it turns out, we needed to be more prepared, and you can see the results across the Chevrolet camp.”

Bowyer, who will start 16th, has a chance to get closer to the Big 3 and create more separation from the pack. He won his second race at the series’ previous stop at Michigan International Speedway in June. Four other drivers have won one race this year.

“It is always exciting to go to any race track for the second time, especially when you have had some success to see how you will stack up when you load again,” Bowyer said.

Hamlin hopes to finish where he’ll start — first — to earn a victory for a 13th consecutive year. He is on the pole for a second straight week.

“We’re starting to turn back the other way and be pretty fast again,” Hamlin said. “We’ve really worked on the right things to get us to this point and nothing is more frustrating than working as hard as I have and the team has over the last two months and not getting any results.”

Hamlin won at Michigan in 2010 and ‘11.

Elliott won his first Cup race last week, in his 99th start, to put him in the playoffs.

“I’ve been on the other end of the stick these past two years and it’s such a nice feeling to come into these last few races and know that you’re locked-in to the deal,” he said.

Elliott has had three runner-up finishes at MIS.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me