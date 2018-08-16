Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Nation, World Sports

Brandt Snedeker shoots 59 at Wyndham Championship

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
Brandt Snedeker smiles after making a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Sneaker shot a 59 in the first round. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Brandt Snedeker, left, is congratulated by playing partner Billy Horschel, right, after finishing their round on the ninth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Sneaker shot a 59 in the first round. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Brandt Snedeker hits to the the 10th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Brandt Snedeker watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Brandt Snedeker reacts after making a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Sneaker shot a 59 in the first round. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandt Snedeker shot an 11-under 59 on Thursday at the Wyndham Championship, falling one shot shy of matching the PGA Tour record.

He made a 20-foot putt on his final hole to become the 10th player in tour history to break 60. Jim Furyk set the record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship in 2016.

“I better be smiling,” Snedeker said. “I don’t do this every day.”

Snedeker began his round at par-70 Sedgefield Country Club with a bogey at No. 10, and he took off from there. He played the front nine in 27, including an eagle 2 on the par-4 sixth hole when he holed out from 176 yards.

This is the third consecutive year the PGA Tour has had a sub-60 round. Snedeker is the first to shoot 59 since Adam Hadwin in the third round of the 2017 Careerbuilder Challenge.

Snedeker, the 2012 FedEx Cup champion, won Wyndham in 2007. He broke Si Woo Kim’s 2-year-old Wyndham record of 60 and had the best opening round in Wyndham history. Arjun Atwal had a 61 in 2010.

It’s been a somewhat frustrating, turbulent year for Snedeker. He has three top-10 finishes and two missed cuts in his last seven events and has not won on tour since 2016. During his first 16 tournaments of the season, he finished in the top 10 just once.

At No. 80 on the points list entering the final event of the tour’s regular season, he’s nowhere near the playoff bubble and his spot at The Northern Trust next week in New Jersey seems safe. But that ranking is his lowest since the tour’s postseason format debuted in 2007.

During his tie for 42nd at the PGA Championship last week in St. Louis, Snedeker says he “kind of found something” when he simplified some swing fundamentals and began to feel better about that part of his game.

Then, he spent the first round showing it off.

Snedeker, who began his round on the back nine, reeled off four consecutive birdies on Nos. 13-16 and then got even hotter on his final nine holes, with six birdies in addition to the shot of the day on No. 6. But he missed a 3-foot birdie putt on No. 8 that would have made a 58 possible.

