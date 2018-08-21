Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Wisconsin football player charged with sexually assaulting 2 women on same night

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is seen before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus is seen before the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Updated 6 hours ago

University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was charged with two counts of sexual assault Monday. Per reports, police claim the 20-year-old junior, who was set to be the Badgers’ top receiver this season, assaulted two women on the same night at his apartment.

Citing a violation of the school’s student-athlete discipline policy, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez announced Monday that Cephus was “suspended from competition and practice pending the availability of further information relating to his case.” Cephus had posted a note on Twitter on Saturday, saying he was being “forced to take a leave of absence from the team in order to focus all of my attention on clearing my name.”

He said he has been “wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct” and was “innocent of any allegations associated with this consensual relationship.” He added, “My football family has been supportive to me and I have too much respect for Coach [Paul] Chryst, his staff and my teammates to become a distraction in what I know will be an outstanding year for the Badgers.”

Cephus was charged with one count of second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and one count of third degree sexual assault. Police in Madison, Wisconsin, reportedly said the charges stemmed from the night of April 21, when Cephus went home with two women he had met at a bar near the campus.

According to the criminal complaint (via the Wisconsin State Journal), police were called to an emergency room at 4:30 a.m. April 22, where they met a woman who said Cephus raped her in his apartment. She said the second woman was already drunk at the bar when she was introduced to Cephus, who “seemed like he was a gentleman” and appeared to be sober.

The first woman said she was drunk, as well, per the complaint, and didn’t remember all the details of the evening but recalled her and the other woman being naked as Cephus assaulted them and encouraged them to have sex with each other. The woman also said that Cephus’ roommate, Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis, was laughing and taking photographs.

“I was shocked because I have no memory of [having sex],” the second woman, who could only recall being in Cephus’s car and fleeing his apartment around 2:30 a.m., told police. “I was grossed out. We don’t know this guy. I was so very confused. I was thinking, ‘How could this happen?’

“I know I would never consent to have sex with someone I didn’t know.”

Cephus told police, per the complaint, that he did have sex with one of the women but said, “It was all good. She was all into it.” He claimed (via the AP) that he and the second women had sex and that he and both women were “all in my room together.”

“I will not be defined by these allegations or this episode,” Cephus said Saturday on Twitter. “I have great hope in my future and know that My Lord and Savior uses all situations for his good.”

According to the State Journal, the Dane County district attorney’s office had yet to decide whether to file charges against Davis. Cephus is set to appear in court Thursday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me