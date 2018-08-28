Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Manu Ginobili, a 4-time champion with Spurs, retires at 41

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) scores past Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. Ginobili retired at age 41 Monday after a 'fabulous journey' in which he helped the San Antonio Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) scores past Los Angeles Lakers center Ivica Zubac, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio. Ginobili retired at age 41 Monday after a 'fabulous journey' in which he helped the San Antonio Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - In this June 17, 2007, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as he and teammates take part in a river parade to celebrate winning the NBA Basketball Championship, in San Antonio. Ginobili retired at age 41 Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, after a 'fabulous journey' in which he helped the Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - In this June 17, 2007, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, of Argentina, holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as he and teammates take part in a river parade to celebrate winning the NBA Basketball Championship, in San Antonio. Ginobili retired at age 41 Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, after a 'fabulous journey' in which he helped the Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) pumps his fist after hitting the winning shot in the final seconds of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in San Antonio. Ginobili retired at age 41 Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, after a 'fabulous journey' in which he helped the San Antonio Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) pumps his fist after hitting the winning shot in the final seconds of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, in San Antonio. Ginobili retired at age 41 Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, after a 'fabulous journey' in which he helped the San Antonio Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

Manu Ginobili has played his final game, and with that a new era awaits the San Antonio Spurs.

Ginobili announced his decision to retire Monday, the 41-year-old wrapping up what he called a “fabulous journey” in which he helped the Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club.

The smooth left-handed guard from Argentina came to San Antonio in 2002, forming what quickly became a powerful “Big 3” alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Now, they’ve all moved on: Duncan retired two years ago, Parker left San Antonio earlier this summer as a free agent to sign with the Charlotte Hornets, and Ginobili has worn Spurs colors for the last time as well.

“Today, with a wide range of feelings, I’m announcing my retirement from basketball,” Ginobili wrote on Twitter in making the announcement. “IMMENSE GRATITUDE to everyone (family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans) involved in my life in the last 23 years. It’s been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams.”

The image Ginobili chose to accompany that tweet: a photo of him walking off the floor, away from the camera, with four fingers aloft — signifying his four titles.

“An NBA champion and All-Star, Manu Ginobili is also a pioneer who helped globalize the NBA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “He is one of basketball’s greatest ambassadors who believes in the power of sports to change lives. And for 16 years, we were fortunate to watch a legend compete at the highest level. Thank you, Manu, for a career that inspired millions of people around the world.”

Ginobili’s pro career lasted 23 seasons in all, starting with stints in Italy and Argentina. His drawing power was massive even in his final season, and it was common for him to spend plenty of time before road games posing for photos and signing autographs — often international fans proudly displaying an Argentine flag.

“A role model for all of us that love this wonderful sport,” Spurs forward Pau Gasol said.

Duncan, Parker, Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard were the backbone of San Antonio’s drive to its most recent NBA championship in 2014, and this will be the first time that Gregg Popovich begins a season as the Spurs’ head coach with none of those players on the roster. Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan earlier this summer, the end of a relationship in San Antonio that had apparently gone too sour to save.

Leonard’s departure meant Ginobili would have been the last significant player tied to the Spurs’ title years. But in the end, retirement was his call.

“Great player. Fierce competitor. Winner,” Dallas star Dirk Nowitzki said on Twitter. “Next stop: HOF.”

Getting enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame would seem like a certainty for Ginobili, especially when adding his accomplishments outside of the NBA. He led Argentina to the 2004 Olympic gold medal, with a victory over the U.S. in the semifinals.

“He has the talent to continue playing for five years, but we have to respect his decision. Us Argentinians, we are so proud of him. We wish all the best in the new life,” said Juan Martin del Potro, who thanked Ginobili after his victory at the U.S. Open.

The No. 57 pick in the 1999 draft, Ginobili averaged 13.3 points and 3.8 assists in 1,057 regular-season games. He was a two-time All-Star and was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year for the 2007-08 season (getting 123 of 124 votes), plus he teamed with Popovich for 135 playoff wins — the third-highest total for any player-coach combo in NBA history.

The only two with more? Popovich and Duncan won 157, and Popovich and Parker won 137.

“Thanks for all you did for the game gramps,” Spurs forward Rudy Gay tweeted, poking fun at Ginobili’s age. Gay’s sentiment was shared by many in the NBA, and the Spurs quickly put up a page of on- and off-the-court highlights that bore the simplest of messages: “Gracias, Manu.”

Ginobili, even though he was often coming off the bench, has a resume of postseason production like almost no one else. Only two players have more than 800 rebounds, 800 assists and 300 3-pointers in their playoff careers — Ginobili and LeBron James.

“Thank you for what you have done for your fellow lefties and a bringing an unmatched level of creativity to the game,” Atlanta’s Kent Bazemore wrote to Ginobili in a tweet. “Much respect.”

Ginobili’s final game was April 24, when the Spurs were ousted from the Western Conference playoffs by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. San Antonio lost the series 4-1.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was once a teammate of Ginobili’s in San Antonio. And as Golden State celebrated moving on to the second round, Kerr offered Ginobili a sales pitch.

“Keep going, OK? Why not?” Kerr told Ginobili that day at Oracle Arena as they shared an embrace. “Hey, we met Roger Federer this year in China. I said, ‘Why do you keep playing?’ He said, ‘I love it.’ If you love it, keep going.”

Moments later, Ginobili left an NBA court as a player for the last time.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me