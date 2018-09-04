After beating Roger Federer at U.S. Open, John Millman ponders fantasy football draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

John Millman just completed the biggest upset of the U.S. Open, so what’s going through his head after the match? His fantasy football draft.

Millman, from Australia and ranked 55 in the world, knocked off second-seeded Roger Federer at the U.S. Open in New York in a match that ended just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s the first time the 29-year-old Millman has advanced to the fourth round of any Grand Slam event. Federer, in contrast, has won the U.S. Open five times.

Millman will now face with the reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

So was Millman excited? Sure. But he wanted to get some sleep because he had to get up early for his fantasy football draft.

In an interview posted by Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) to Twitter Millman said that he holds the second pick in his draft that was set to start at 7 a.m. Tuesday. And he was mulling whether to go with Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley or Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who didn’t show up for the teams first regular season practice on Monday .

No word yet on who he went with.

