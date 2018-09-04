Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

After beating Roger Federer at U.S. Open, John Millman ponders fantasy football draft

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Australia's John Millman celebrates a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their 2018 US Open Men's Singles tennis match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP)EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Australia's John Millman celebrates a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during their 2018 US Open Men's Singles tennis match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 3, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP)EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 1 hour ago

John Millman just completed the biggest upset of the U.S. Open, so what’s going through his head after the match? His fantasy football draft.

Millman, from Australia and ranked 55 in the world, knocked off second-seeded Roger Federer at the U.S. Open in New York in a match that ended just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s the first time the 29-year-old Millman has advanced to the fourth round of any Grand Slam event. Federer, in contrast, has won the U.S. Open five times.

Millman will now face with the reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

So was Millman excited? Sure. But he wanted to get some sleep because he had to get up early for his fantasy football draft.

In an interview posted by Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) to Twitter Millman said that he holds the second pick in his draft that was set to start at 7 a.m. Tuesday. And he was mulling whether to go with Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley or Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, who didn’t show up for the teams first regular season practice on Monday .

No word yet on who he went with.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Related Content
Federer stunned by 55th-ranked Millman in U.S. Open 4th Round
NEW YORK -- Roger Federer served poorly. He volleyed poorly. Closed out sets poorly, too. And now he's gone, beaten at the U.S. Open by ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me