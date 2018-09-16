Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Eliud Kipchoge sets new world record in Berlin marathon win

The Associated Press | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Eliud Kipchoge celebrates winning the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
CORRECTS FINISH TIME -- Eliud Kipchoge runs to win the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
CORRECTS FINISH TIME -- Eliud Kipchoge runs to win the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
CORRECTS FINISH TIME -- Eliud Kipchoge runs to win the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
CORRECTS FINISH TIME -- Eliud Kipchoge runs to win the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Eliud Kipchoge stars for the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Eliud Kipchoge stars for the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Eliud Kipchoge runs to win the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Eliud Kipchoge runs to win the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record in 2 hours 1 minute 39 seconds. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Runners start for the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Runners start for the 45th Berlin Marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Updated 4 hours ago

BERLIN — Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge set a new marathon world record, winning the Berlin race in 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds on Sunday.

Organizers initially put Kipchoge’s time at 2 hours, 1 minute and 40 seconds, but later reduced it by one second.

The 33-year-old broke the previous world record set in Berlin by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014 by 1 minute and 18 seconds.

“I lack words to describe this day,” Kipchoge said after becoming the first person to finish a marathon in less than 2 hours and 2 minutes.

“They say you miss two times but you can’t miss the third time,” he said in reference to his two previous failed attempts to break the world record in Berlin.

The Kenyan defended his 2017 title in the German capital, pulling ahead of other runners early on amid perfect conditions. Mild autumn temperatures and little to no wind gave the runners an advantage over last year, when rain slowed the race.

Berlin debutant Amos Kipruto came second in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 23 seconds, followed by a third Kenyan, former world-record holder Wilson Kipsang, with 2 hours, six minutes and 48 seconds.

Shogo Nakamura of Japan narrowly missed setting a new national record with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 16 seconds.

Gladys Cherono won the women’s race in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, a new women’s record for the Berlin marathon. The previous track record was set by Mizuki Noguchi of Japan 13 years ago.

The 35-year-old Kenyan said she felt confident going into the race but wasn’t sure she would beat favorite Tirunesh Dibaba.

Dibaba came third behind fellow Ethiopian Rutia Aga.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me