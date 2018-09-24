BYU football mascot Cosmo the Cougar loses its head during cheerleading flip
After a college football mascot took a misfire to the groin , another mascot lost its head this weekend.
Cosmo the Cougar, the BYU football mascot, was performing a flip routine during a game on Saturday, when its head flew off. The man inside the costume - mascots aren’t real — landed, rolled and tried to hide his identity. Other members of the cheerleading crew quickly grabbed the head and huddled around the man under the costume.
User Kyle Marsden shared the video to the Twitter:
Credit goes to @KatrinaMarsden2 on the vid but our cougars heads are falling off! pic.twitter.com/keeU1HEINo— Kyle Marsden (@kupcake_189) September 23, 2018
Katrina Marsden , credited with capturing the clip, joined Twitter this weekend and added: “This is worse than finding out Santa isn’t real…. my entire life is a lie.”
This is worse than finding out Santa isn't real.... my entire life is a lie https://t.co/RzibBzjUr0— Katrina Marsden (@KatrinaMarsden2) September 23, 2018
No. 20 BYU football team beat McNeese State 30-3 on Saturday.
