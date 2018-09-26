Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Paul Newberry: Bubba Watson really loves France!

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 7:39 p.m.
Bubba Watson plays a shot on the driving range before a practice round at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.
Bubba Watson plays a shot on the driving range before a practice round at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Bubba Watson — or “Boo-ba,” as he is known in these parts — is trying hard to shed his image as the Ugly American.

He doesn’t just like France.

He LOVES France!

The museums. The culture. The food.

All of it.

You almost expected him to start speaking French (with a bit of a Southern drawl, perhaps) during his news conference Wednesday, two days before the start of the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in the rather nondescript suburbs outside Paris.

“Gosh, I love it. This is a beautiful place,” Watson gushed. “I mean, it’s high fashion. It’s fashion week. I don’t look like I dress — I wear T-shirts all the time — but I have some high fashion in my closet. I just don’t ever bust it out.”

Hmm, that sounds a bit different from his assessment back in 2011, when Booba seemed none too impressed with the land of fromage and champagne.

After missing the cut at the same course where he’s playing this week, Watson griped about a dearth of security, the lack of ropes to guide him to the next hole, the constant snapping of pictures by the spectators (which seems downright quaint these days, huh?).

Then he pretty much dissed the entire country.

During a tour of Paris, Watson recounted seeing “the big tower” (that would be the Eiffel Tower), as well “an arch, whatever I rode around in a circle” (we’re assuming he meant the Arc de Triomphe). He even popped into a museum that “starts with an L.” The Louvre? Yep, “one of those,” Watson said dismissively.

Of course, he would have us believe now it was all a joke, taken the wrong way by one of those pesky journalists with their notepads and tape recorders that document exact words.

“It was sad that people wrote or took my comments or whatever I did — because I don’t really remember, it’s so long ago — but it was sad that they did that because I loved it. I’ve always loved it,” Watson insisted, pretty much revising everything you might have believed about him. “I love traveling. I mean, that’s why I have played around the world, I love traveling and I love cultures.”

Outside the media center, the stirring melody of Edith Piaf’s “Non, je ne regrette rien” drifted over the grounds.

In English, “No regrets.”

Hmm.

Watson curiously mentioned Richard Mille pays him to sponsor his luxury brand of watches. That make him Booba’s French friend … so, well, there you go.

“Obviously Richard Mille respects me enough to sign me to wear his watches,” Watson said. “He has a lot of love for me. He understands that sometimes the media takes it a different way than it was meant to be.”

Then, in the closest thing to a mea culpa, Watson acknowledged those words he barely remembers did have the profound effect of making him a better man.

“It was sad, but I learned from it,” he went on. “It made me mature as a person and understand that I’ve got to be more mature and more careful how I word things.

“Hopefully,” he added with a smile, “I worded all that right.”

Watson wants it all to go away, but there’s no escaping what he said seven years ago.

Chances are, he’ll be a convenient target for the French patrons all weekend.

A well-coiffed group that watched him practice Wednesday made it clear they’ll be doling out the Gallic version of the Bronx cheer any time Watson shows his face. They weren’t interested in his apologies or excuses. Speaking among themselves in French, they called him a despicable person whose assessment of their glorious country was unforgivable.

Viva Le France!

But Webb Simpson, who traditionally plays with Watson at these team events, doesn’t expect any major issues if they’re paired together again.

“Over here, he’s ‘Booba,’ so we’ve been calling him ‘Booba,’ ” Simpson said. “The fans over here are great. They are very respectful and understand the game. I know it heightens it a little bit, the Ryder Cup, and I plan on hearing things that I might not like, but it’s the Ryder Cup.”

Simpson was asked if Watson’s knowledge of France and its people had improved at all over the last seven years.

“It has,” Simpson replied. “He just gets the terms confused every now and then.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me