Nation, World Sports

Tennessee high school AD put on leave after saying 'girls pretty much ruin everything'

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 7:15 a.m.
Soddy-Daisy High School athletic director Jared Hensley
Updated 2 hours ago

Jared Hensley will probably pick his words better next time.

Hensley, the athletic director at Soddy-Daisy High School in Tennessee, has been placed on leave after a video he recorded went viral.

In discussing a new school policy banning the wearing of athletic shorts, Hensley tells boys on the video that they can blame their female classmates.

"If you really want someone to blame, blame the girls," Hensley says. "Because they pretty much ruin everything. They ruin the dress code, they ruin ... well, ask Adam. Look at Eve. That's really all you really got to get to, OK. You can really go back to the beginning of time. So, it'll be like that the rest of your life. Get used to it, keep your mouth shut, suck it up (and) follow the rules."

Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson said Hensley's comments are "inexcusable," according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, which recorded the video before it was taken down from YouTube.

Soddy-Daisy High School made headlines in 2010 when the Freedom from Religion Foundation wrote a letter demanded the school no longer say prayers over loudspeakers before football games. Students at the school reportedly also objected to Christian prayers that were said over the schools public-address system.

