Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Vladimir Putin, UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov meet after UFC 229 win

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 2:15 p.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (R) and his father Abdulmanap (C) during their meeting at the Russia is a Sport State forum in Ulyanovsk on October 10, 2018. - Unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be stripped of his UFC lightweight title despite his role in a post-match brawl Saturday, UFC president Dana White said in a website posting October 10, 2018. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (R) and his father Abdulmanap (C) during their meeting at the Russia is a Sport State forum in Ulyanovsk on October 10, 2018. - Unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be stripped of his UFC lightweight title despite his role in a post-match brawl Saturday, UFC president Dana White said in a website posting October 10, 2018. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP)MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP/Getty Images

Updated 9 hours ago

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has met with Khabib Nurmagomedov to congratulate him on winning the UFC lightweight title, and defended the fighter's actions in the brawl that followed his victory over Conor McGregor.

Putin hailed Nurmagomedov's "convincing" victory in the highly anticipated mixed martial arts bout in Las Vegas on Saturday, and said the champion's decision to then climb over the cage and fight with members of McGregor's corner had been provoked by insults.

The brawl also featured two men from Nurmagomedov's entourage climbing into the cage and attacking McGregor.

View this post on Instagram

⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ Тут комментарии не нужна. Слушаем внимательно про прыжок Хабиба. ____ "Можем прыгнуть так, что мало не покажется». ____ #россия #мма #спорт #хабиб #президент #russia #mma #sport #president #ufc #ufc229 #видео #тв @kingfarruk @isiev @magomedov_tiger @maga_isma @zabit_magomedsharipov @khabib_nurmagomedov_team @khabibnurmagomedov_time @zubairatukhugov @zubaira_team @mmamemes_russia @akhmat_mma @aliabdelaziz000 @raisov_yusuf @bibulatov_057 @nurmagomedov_84 @juraze @khasan_ef @machaev @makhmud_muradov @islam__mamedov @islam_makhachev @usman84kg

A post shared by Игорь Лазорин (@igorkakdela) on

Nurmagomedov told Putin on Wednesday he was sorry that he lost self-control, but that he had heard McGregor's camp insulting his father and his country.

Putin joked that he would ask Nurmagomedov's father, who was also present at the meeting, not to punish him too severely.

The president added that "not just you, but all of us can jump out like that if assaulted."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me