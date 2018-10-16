Pressure mounts as WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia nears

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As tensions rise and the event draws closer, WWE seems firm on hosting their next Saudi Arabia show, despite mounting pressure and international issues.

The wrestling promotion, headed by CEO Vince McMahon, is set to hold WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE has been under fire the past few days as news about Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues to come out. Khashoggi disappeared and was last seen Oct. 2 walking into the Saudi consulate in Instanbul, Turkey, according to the New York Times.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in talks with Saudi leaders on Tuesday. CNN reported that Saudi Arabia was preparing to acknowledge that Khashoggi died at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Amid rising tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia, WWE has offered few comments, saying “we are currently monitoring the situation” last week.

It seems some WWE performers aren’t thrilled about traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. In a Sports Illustrated story Monday, Justin Barrasso wrote , “Speaking on the condition of anonymity, multiple members of the WWE talent roster have expressed discomfort with the idea of performing in Saudi Arabia, especially given the nation’s poor record with human rights.”

In response, WWE told the New York Post, “As always, we maintain an open line of communication with our performers as we continue to monitor the situation” about the reported discomfort from wrestlers.

This would be the second time this year the company would host an event in Saudi Arabia, the first came in April as WWE Greatest Royal Rumble was held in Jeddah.

WWE signed a 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority that would bring wrestling shows to the country. That deal is rumored to be worth $45 million each year, totaling $450 million, according to Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

