Nation, World Sports

Bubble drivers have high hopes for Kansas elimination race

The Associated Press | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 6:57 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ryan Blaney felt good about his chances of advancing to the next round of NASCAR’s playoffs even before he qualified fourth for the elimination race at Kansas Speedway.

Yes, he is 22 points outside the cutoff line. Yes, he has to leapfrog a couple of other guys to make the final eight, who will contest the next three rounds before the season-ending race at Homestead.

But Blaney has always considered the fast mile-and-a-half track one of his best, even though he’s yet to win here in seven career starts. He has led laps four times, was on the pole for the spring race last year and was strong this past spring before ultimately wrecking out.

“This is a good track for us. I can’t think of another track to go to trying to win it,” Blaney said. “We’ve had a good chance, especially the first race this year before I wrecked ourselves. So hope we have a good shot Sunday to move on.”

The trouble for Blaney is that just about everybody on the bubble is also strong at Kansas.

Clint Bowyer, who is seventh and 21 points inside the cutoff line, considers the track his home after growing up in Emporia. Martin Truex Jr. is riding the bubble, 18 points to the good, and swept the races at Kansas last year before finishing second to Kevin Harvick this past spring.

Brad Keselowski is the first driver outside the cutoff, and while he has just three top-5 finishes in 17 starts at Kansas, he qualified fifth Friday — right behind Blaney, his Penske Racing teammate, who is four points back of him as they jockey for a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

Blaney said that dynamic hasn’t created any tension in their garage. The two have continued to share ideas as they prepare for Sunday, which is the only way team owner Roger Penske would have it.

“Brad and I have always been open with each other, which is great,” Blaney said. “It’s our season pretty much, our chance at a championship is this weekend, but you try not to let that distract you and just do the best you can.”

Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman are the two drivers that basically face must-win situations Sunday.

Larson was penalized 10 points last week at Talladega for using unapproved materials to fix damage on his car, and that punishment was upheld through two rounds of appeals on Friday. That left the Chip Ganassi Racing driver in a 36-point hole, an uphill challenge made even more difficult after a wreck in practice forced him into a backup car and will land him at the back of the field for the start.

But like Blaney and the rest of the contenders, Larson feels good about his chances at Kansas.

Bowman is the only driver who mathematically must win, and even he feels good about his chances at Kansas. He won a couple of times at the track in ARCA and has been strong in his few Cup starts.

“This is one of my better tracks,” he said, “so I’m excited. I think we have a shot of winning for sure. … I’m glad it’s Kansas, I love this place, really enjoy it.”

Joey Logano will start from the pole, giving him a good chance of earning stage points and securing his place in the next round — he’s currently fifth and 39 points ahead of the cutoff. Harvick qualified second, and at third in the playoff race he needs only to stay out of trouble to advance.

Busch will start seventh and Kurt Busch will start 11th as both try to lock up spots in the next round. Each of them should be in good shape if he manages to avoid any kind of chaos.

