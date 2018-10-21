Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

AP Top 25: Clemson back to 2; App State ranked for 1st time

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
Clemson’s Travis Etienne (9) celebrates with Milan Richard after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson’s Travis Etienne (9) celebrates with Milan Richard after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Updated 2 hours ago

Clemson is back at No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll behind top-ranked Alabama, moving up to where it started, after a convincing victory and Ohio State’s first loss of the season.

The Crimson Tide are a unanimous No. 1, with all 61 first-place votes , for the first time this season.

The Tigers trailed only Alabama in the preseason rankings, but a couple of close wins in September — combined with seemingly impressive performances by other highly ranked teams — dragged Clemson to as low as No. 4.

Coming off a lopsided win against North Carolina State, Clemson rose a spot this week. Notre Dame is No. 3 and LSU is No. 4, setting the stage for a top-five matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Nov. 3. Both have an open date this week.

Michigan is No. 5 and Ohio State dropped to No. 11 after being upset by Purdue.

POLL POINTS

No. 25 Appalachian State is ranked in the AP poll for the first time in school history. The Mountaineers (5-1) have not lost since opening the season with an overtime defeat at Penn State.

App State transitioned to the FBS, the highest level of Division I football, in 2014 after years as an FCS power. Under former coach Jerry Moore, the Mountaineers were a regular playoff participant. The program peaked in the mid-2000s, winning three straight FCS (Division I-AA) championships from 2005-07. And, most memorably, App State pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in college football history against Michigan in 2007.

Moore retired after the 2012 season and was replaced by former App State quarterback and assistant coach Scott Satterfield. The move up in class and into the Sun Belt has been practically seamless. The Mountaineers are 46-23 under Satterfield, with two Sun Belt titles. The only other Sun Belt team to ever be ranked was Troy on Nov. 13, 2016.

This season’s team was expected to contend for another conference championship. A case could be made it is exceeding even those high expectations after replacing four-year starting quarterback Taylor Lamb and much of its defensive front seven. Since falling to Penn State, the Mountaineers have outscored their opponents 231-49.

UP

No. 14 Washington State was the only big mover to rise in the rankings this week, jumping 11 spots after beating Oregon.

DOWN

— Ohio State dropped out of the top 10 for the first this season, tumbling nine spots.

— No. 19 Oregon dropped seven spots after taking its second loss.

— No. 22 North Carolina State fell six spots after losing for the first time this season.

IN

— No. 23 Utah is ranked for the first time this season, making it five straight years the Utes started the season unranked but moved into the rankings at some point. From 2014-16, Utah started the season outside the Top 25 but finished it ranked. Utah has won three straight, scoring at least 40 points in each game.

— No. 24 Stanford is back in the rankings after falling out two weeks ago.

OUT

— Michigan State and Mississippi State fell out of the rankings again after losing for the third time this season.

— Cincinnati’s first loss of the season, in overtime to Temple, cost the Bearcats their first ranking since 2012.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 6 teams (1, 4, 7, 9, 12, 16).

Big Ten — 5 (5, 11, 17, 18, 20).

Pac-12 — 5 (14, 15, 19, 23, 24).

Big 12 — 3 (6, 8, 13).

ACC — 2 (2, 22).

American — 2 (10, 21).

Sun Belt — 1 (25).

Independent — 1 (3).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 9 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida. The first of two games involving the Bulldogs that will decide the SEC East. Georgia faces Kentucky on Nov. 3.

No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford. Cougars try to grab control of the Pac-12 North.

No. 18 Iowa at No. 17 Penn State. The Nittany Lions will help decide the Big Ten West with home games against the Hawkeyes and No. 20 Wisconsin.

———

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me