Nation, World Sports

Indiana museum to tell story of basketball great Larry Bird

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Terre Haute, Ind., Mayor Duke Bennett, left, and Gov. Eric Holcomb (right) note the key attractions of the artist's rendering for the upcoming museum for former basketball player Larry Bird that will be located in the Terre Haute Convention Center after Saturday's press conference to announce the museum at Greg Gibson's home in Terre Haute.
Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A museum is being planned to tell the story of basketball great Larry Bird, an Indiana native.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Saturday that the museum will be located in a new convention center that’s being built in Terre Haute in western Indiana. The Tribune-Star reports Bird plans to donate personal items and memorabilia from his career with the Boston Celtics, Indiana State University, the U.S. Olympic team and beyond.

Holcomb predicts the museum will be a global draw, describing Bird as “Larry the Legend — Indiana’s favorite son.”

Details about the museum are still being developed, but plans include interactive displays to detail Bird’s life and career. He won three NBA championships with the Celtics.

Construction on the convention center is expected to start in the spring.

