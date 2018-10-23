Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

WWE's Roman Reigns leukemia announcement brings massive reaction

Zach Brendza | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Roman Reigns announces that he has leukemia Oct. 22 on Monday Night Raw.
YouTube
Roman Reigns announces that he has leukemia Oct. 22 on Monday Night Raw.

Updated 6 hours ago

From the opening moments of Monday Night Raw, it was clear that character and storylines would be taking a break as Roman Reigns made a big announcement.

Joe Anoa'i, the man who puts on the ring gear and plays the part of Reigns, had to relinquish the WWE Universal title Oct. 22 in Providence, R,I.

Anoa'i said that the leukemia he had beat at 22 had returned and he needed to step away from being Roman Reigns for now. "By no means is this a retirement speech," Anoaʻi said, later adding "I will beat this, and I will be back, so you will see me very, very soon."

After the heartbreaking promo from Anoa'i, support, prayers and well wishes flooded social media.

Anoa'i tweeted his thanks for the outpouring of support.

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Zach at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @imxzb.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me