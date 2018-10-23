WWE's Roman Reigns leukemia announcement brings massive reaction

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From the opening moments of Monday Night Raw, it was clear that character and storylines would be taking a break as Roman Reigns made a big announcement.

Joe Anoa'i, the man who puts on the ring gear and plays the part of Reigns, had to relinquish the WWE Universal title Oct. 22 in Providence, R,I.

Anoa'i said that the leukemia he had beat at 22 had returned and he needed to step away from being Roman Reigns for now. "By no means is this a retirement speech," Anoaʻi said, later adding "I will beat this, and I will be back, so you will see me very, very soon."

After the heartbreaking promo from Anoa'i, support, prayers and well wishes flooded social media.

'Courage - strength in the face of pain or grief.' You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018

. @WWERomanReigns The power of the Big Dog is in the heart. The hulkamaniacs, the #wweuniverse and I stand with you. We pray for you and we'll all be waiting for you to hurry back in good health. Gods got you. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) October 23, 2018

Anoa'i tweeted his thanks for the outpouring of support.

Thank you to everyone who's reached out...I can't put into words what it means to me. Your energy and positivity motivate me to get better quickly to get back in the ring, but for now I'm going to spend time with my family and focus on health. Thank you - Joe/Roman — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 23, 2018

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Zach at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @imxzb.